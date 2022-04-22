4 Tips for Planning a European Vacation

Now that the world seems to be open for travel again, many Americans are finally getting around to visiting those bucket list destinations. And in 2022 and 2023, the classic European vacation will return.

4 European Vacation Tips

If you want your European vacation to be a success, you need to put in the legwork upfront. This means doing your research and planning out the details so that your trip goes off without a hitch. With this in mind, here are several tips for a smoother experience:

Plan an Itinerary

Any travel planner (or European) has heard some version of this question at least once before: “I have 10 days to travel Europe, where should I go?” And then there’s this gem of a question: “I have two weeks in Europe, do you think I’ll be too rushed if I plan to visit Rome, Paris, London, Madrid, and Belgium?”

The simple answer is that you can’t see all of Europe in one trip. In fact, if you try to see all of Europe, you won’t really see any of it. You’ll end up spending most of your trip traveling and sleeping.

The key to a good itinerary is to keep things simple. You’re better off focusing on just one or two cities and really getting the full cultural experience than trying to hit five or six cities and only seeing the tourist traps.

When planning an itinerary, definitely include some structured stops at specific places. However, you should also give yourself plenty of free time to explore. There’s nothing wrong with leaving an entire day open to window-shopping and exploring less-traveled roads. A lot of times, these parts of a trip are the most memorable.

Set a Budget

Okay, let’s talk about money. Before you get too far along in your travel plans, you need to set a budget and use it to guide your plans. Ideally, you’ll have a large enough budget to help you see as many of the sights and sounds as you’d like. However, even if your budget is limited, there are options.

As you build a travel budget, make sure you’re taking all costs and potential expenses into account. This includes (but is not limited to) airfare, accommodations, transportation, food, and activities.

Get the Right Documents

Anytime you’re traveling abroad, it’s important that you have the proper documentation. Beginning in 2023, the rules are changing for American citizens.

“American citizens will be required to apply for an ETIAS to enter participating European countries on a short term basis, under 90 days, for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes,” ETIAS.com explains. “The ETIAS program will be in force from 2023 onward and is intended to screen travelers arriving from overseas as a response to the global increase in terrorist activities.”

If you’re unsure of what documents you need or how to get them, you can always consult a travel planner or do some additional online research. While it might seem like the new ETIAS complicates things, it’s actually going to make the process much simpler moving forward.

Pack Light

People often think they’re doing themselves a favor by being thorough packers. However, most of the time, overpacking creates more problems than it solves. You don’t need six pairs of shoes and seven different dinner outfits. And you certainly don’t need 20 t-shirts. This sort of overpacking does nothing but weigh you down, physically and emotionally.

One of the best things you can do for your trip experience is to pack light. Not only does this limit the weight of your bags, but it also frees you up mentally. Rather than focusing on your possessions, you free up mental bandwidth to live in the moment and truly appreciate these new experiences.

To pack light, bring versatile items that can be worn as part of multiple outfits. You’ll also benefit from dressing in layers, which allows you to be prepared for any weather conditions.

Plan the Trip of a Lifetime

Now that the worst of the pandemic is seemingly behind us, it’s time to begin exploring the world anew. Kicking your travels off with a European vacation is the perfect way to start. Whether you hit bustling cities, quaint villages, or off-the-grid excursions, Europe has plenty to offer American travelers. Plan accordingly!