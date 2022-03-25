4 Tips For Men Who Want To Get Lean Without Losing Muscle Mass

Have you set a fitness goal for yourself in 2022 to get lean without losing your muscle mass? Do you want that ideal body that has very low body fat, yet plenty of tone and muscle definition? If so, you’re not alone. It’s a common body shape that men strive for, but let’s face it, it’s not exactly easy to achieve. To help you reach your fitness goals smoothly, here are four essential tips you can use.

Exercise Will Be Your Best Bet

While it’s true that much of your fitness goals will revolve around your diet if you’re looking to get lean and build muscle mass, you need to focus on exercise. You simply can’t reach your goals without it. And let’s not forget, exercise doesn’t just help you to lose weight or build muscles, it also benefits your entire body and mind’s well-being. It’s a win-win.

In terms of exercise, be sure to add these elements to your routine:

Strength training should be done 2-3 times per week

Include at least 150 minutes of cardio per week

Pump up your intensity level to push your body

Yes, Diet Still Matters

Even though the emphasis should be on working out, diet does still matter. But as the experts explain, don’t look at it as a diet and restrictions; instead, make it a point to eat a healthy well-balanced diet that has all the needed nutrients.

There are also a few specific training tips that involve your diet. You never want to work out before hydrating. It may also be necessary to hydrate while working out. Just make sure that you don’t pick drinks high in sugar and calories. Good options are coconut water, plain water and green tea.

Most people are also aware that lean protein helps you to gain muscle, so this includes items like eggs, seafood, chicken, turkey and quinoa. Carbohydrates are still a good option, especially after a workout but pick the right ones. These include grains, oatmeal, milk, sweet potatoes and more.

Give Supplements a Try

If you are looking for ways to get lean without sacrificing any of your muscle mass, supplements can be a huge help. While there are a few that come to mind, Turkesterone, as covered in this article, may be where you want to start.

Another supplement worth checking out is melatonin, which helps you to sleep better. Did you know that if you’re not getting enough sleep, it will hurt your physical health goals? It will make it harder for your muscles to recover. You will feel more tired and less energized. Your workouts won’t be as effective and your metabolism will slow down. None of these effects will help in your quest to get lean.

Then there is creatine, which most workout enthusiasts are aware of. It helps people to get lean all while building their muscle mass. Creatine is naturally created by your body, so by using a supplement you’ll be able to boost its results.

Always Give Your Muscles Recovery Time

It may be tempting to go hard on your daily workouts and not give your body downtime, but in reality, this doesn’t help you achieve your goals faster; instead, it has a negative effect. If you aren’t giving your muscles recovery time, then you’re not going to get the best results. Try switching up what muscles you work, giving each area a day or two to recover after an especially intense session.

Embracing each of these tips will ensure you’re well on your way to meeting your fitness goals of getting lean without losing muscle mass.