4 In 10 Admit To Dealing With Stress In Unhealthy Ways

By Joseph Staples // SWNS

Is stress ruling your life? Nearly half of Americans believe they’ll never feel stress-free ever again.

A new poll of 2,000 Americans aged 30 and above revealed 57% of people feel stress more frequently now than they did five years ago and 47% live an unhealthier life because of the stress they experience.

Four in 10 (43%) admitted to dealing with their stress in unhealthy ways, including sitting inactively and thinking about what stresses them out (37%) or turning to food for comfort (30%).

Half said stress has an effect on their social life and another 44% said it has an effect on their work life.

Commissioned by Nutrisystem and conducted by OnePoll, the study found most are often stressed by their general health (36%), the amount of money they make (36%) or their job (34%). One in four (26%) are worried about their weight, specifically.

They also shared how stress affects their day-to-day life: losing sleep (46%), not being able to concentrate (37%), their blood pressure increasing (30%) and their weight increasing (24%).

Four in 10 (43%) have gained weight because of stress, gaining an average of 17 pounds.

A third (34%) said when they get stressed, they tend to spiral — the act of something bad causing them to do something that perpetuates that bad thing to keep happening.

On average, people said they experience feelings of stress three days per week and if overstressed, 61% try to take a break away from their obligations to destress — taking three days to do so. Thirteen percent claimed they can never fully destress.

The survey also found 52% of people have had health issues caused by experiencing stress. Those respondents shared instances of included physical pain (58%), mental health impacts (51%) and weight gain (40%).

“A little bit of stress in our lives is oftentimes unavoidable, but constant stress that doesn’t let up can take a toll on both our mental and physical health,” said Courtney McCormick, registered dietitian at Nutrisystem. “From a physical standpoint, emotional or ‘stress’ eating can cause unwanted weight gain as we turn to food for comfort without thinking about just how much we’re consuming.”

Despite the health implications of stress, 30% said they don’t talk to their doctor about their stress and 3% would never even consider it.

Still, 40% have talked to their doctor about their stress and 53% claimed to have experienced growth after going through stressful situations.

Of them, stress has encouraged them to learn to manage their emotions better (65%), know what can trigger stress for themselves (42%), eat better (35%), take medications (28%) or see a therapist (20%).

“Stress may always be part of our life, but it doesn’t have to define our life,” adds McCormick. “Recognizing what causes stress and working to overcome it is the first step toward leading a healthier lifestyle. Things like spending time in nature, going for a run or taking a walk can all have a positive impact on lessening stress and help us get back to feeling our best selves.”

TOP 7 STRESSORS

General health – 36%

The amount of money made – 36%

Job worries – 34%

Family/kids – 31%

Events coming up in the near future – 29%

Weight – 26%

Romantic relationships – 17%

TOP 5 WAYS STRESS AFFECTS OUR LIVES

Loss of sleep – 46%

Inability to concentrate – 37%

Blood pressure increase – 30%

Weight increase – 24 %

Heart rate increase – 23%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans aged 30 and above was commissioned by Nutrisystem between May 3 and May 7, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.