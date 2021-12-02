4 Great Spa Breaks in Florida

Is there anywhere better than South Florida to get rest and rejuvenate? It’s got great weather, stunning beaches and a million recreational activities. But if you really need to relax and recharge your batteries, then you can’t beat taking some time out at a spa.

Whether you treat yourself to a full spa resort vacation, a weekend break or just for the day, you’re truly spoiled for choice in South Florida. Be it a massage, a body scrub, a long soak or an incredible treatment, you’ll find something to suit. And whatever you’re looking for, head online to Booksy and find a world of wellness options near you.

Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Located at 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, this incredible luxury spa destination boasts over 20,000 square feet of amenities, spread out over two floors. Do you want state-of-the-art treatment rooms, a true 5-star experience, and stunning oceanfront views? Then this spa truly is for you. Indulge yourself in the crystal steam room, the Himalayan salt wall, an Arctic ice fountain, a Finnish dry heat sauna or just soak your stresses away in the Roman waterfall hot tub.

Privacy lovers will enjoy the exclusivity of the magnificent Royal Spa Suite. Everything is set in one of the best beachfront hotels in the whole of Florida. Drink in the view and feel the warm ocean breeze on your face. As you’d expect from a world-class spa, the range of treatments are wide. The range of cryotherapy treatments should not be missed – rejuvenate over 75 minutes with the Cryo T-Shock Anti-Aging Facial.

Naples Grande Beach Resort

Find supreme tranquillity at this luxury facility. The spa encompasses 12 treatment rooms offering a world of relaxation and rejuvenating therapies. The rooms are set in four Japanese-style pavilions, all within stunning and peaceful gardens. Just being there will make you feel like the real world is a million miles away. Locate your Zen in the meditation labyrinth and the meditation lounge.

If you’re a couple in search of a spa break, you’ll love the couple’s villa – a treatment area with a private soaking tub, whirlpool, sauna and steam room. This resort is a real sanctuary, and the range of treatments and packages offer something for everyone. Try a Wellness Detox Body Wrap: detoxify and purify while cocooned in a soothing and warm seaweed mask for a glorious 80 minutes.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Looking for something a little bit different, and really bespoke to you? That’s exactly the wonderful experience on offer at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental in Miami. Unlike most spas, where you book packages, this spa encourages you to just book the time. Arrive 45 minutes before your appointment and relax with soothing steam or a sauna. Then, while you continue to unwind in your own room, your own spa therapist will then design a therapy schedule with you, totally personalized to your needs.

Whatever you choose, their Asian-inspired treatments will help you find ultimate relaxation. The facilities are excellent and include 11 treatment rooms and 6 stunning spa suites with panoramic views over Biscayne Bay. Pamper yourself with an Oriental Harmony massage, where over a luxurious 1 hour and 50 minutes, two therapists will bring balance to your body and mind.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne

This incredible, 20,000 square foot spa destination is an oasis of rejuvenating opportunities. The feel of the resort is Caribbean – but blended with the history of the Tequesta Indians native to the five-mile barrier island on which it is located. Take a break here and you will truly feel you have got away from it all. The spa has a huge amount of treatment rooms; 21 in all, including a couple’s suite. They’ve got everything you’d naturally expect – saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs and whirlpools.

The hydrotherapy elements run deep here, with spa showers infused with Vitamin C. If you want to treat yourself to shampoo and styling, there’s a full-service hair salon too. There’s not only a lot of treatment rooms but a cornucopia of treatments too – more than 60! Renew your body and soul with the famous 80-minute ‘Moon Over Miami’ therapy, with an orange salt and oil exfoliation and Atlantic stone massage.