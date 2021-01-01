2021 Is Off To A Breezy Start In Florida

New Year’s Day features lots of sun and a strong ocean breeze. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on a brisk breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers as a front moves in. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Monday will be mostly sunny but with a cool northerly breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday will start with morning lows in the low to mid-50s. The day will feature lots of sun. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid-70s again.