2 Out Of 3 Americans Prefer Spontaneous Trips Over Pre-Planned Trips (Video)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

More than three in five Americans feel the best trips are spontaneous trips.

That’s according to a new survey of 2,045 adults with travel plans this year, where 67% enjoy trips more if they happen on a whim.

One in five (22%) even base their travel on personal preference and spontaneous decision-making.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Motel 6, the survey also showed that many respondents don’t seem to care where they go, they just want to go. Almost three-quarters (73%) would be willing to take a trip to a surprise destination.

Three-quarters (75%) agree that when traveling, the journey is just as much fun as the actual destination.

When asked about companions, more than three in four (78%) travelers prefer to travel with other people, while almost one in three (28%) are planning to travel with pets.

And typical “travel season” may be a thing of the past — almost half of Americans (47%) are equally likely to travel during peak seasons, like the summer and holidays, as they are during the off-season or weekdays.

And 29% noted they even prefer to travel during those quieter times.

Visiting family and friends (53%), needing a break from life (50%) and the desire to explore a new city (35%) are some of the top reasons for planned trips.

And these aren’t just quick trips down the road, as 70% are planning to travel more than three hours from their hometown.

On average, travelers feel excited (74%), joyful (50%) and energized (49%) at the start of a trip and relaxed (38%) by the time they’re ready to head home.

“Taking a last-minute getaway is a great way to add some joy into your life,” said Julie Arrowsmith, President and Interim CEO of Motel 6. “For those seeking a new adventure this summer, they can rest easy knowing that we are here to provide a clean, comfortable and affordable place to stay so travelers can spend more on the actual experiences and events that brought them to the destination.”

More than two in five (44%) say they are changing up their travel experiences this year. Of those respondents, 57% will be traveling to a new destination.

Another 34% plan to hit more than one place in a single trip and 32% are taking longer vacations than ever before.

But when it comes to budgeting, travelers are saving money on the road this year by traveling during the off-season and avoiding weekend travel (33%) and bringing their own snacks instead of purchasing them (32%) on the road.

Nearly one in three (30%) are opting for more budget-friendly lodging and others are avoiding tourist hotspots in favor of a more local experience (24%).

Of those traveling this year, nearly half (49%) plan to stay at a hotel or motel and when booking accommodations, and two-thirds (66%) say rewards programs are important to them when traveling.

Thanks to the money saved on budget-friendly lodging, 43% of travelers are planning to spend big on experiences like tours and dining out.

“A vacation doesn’t have to break the bank in order to be memorable,” added Arrowsmith. “There are many ways travelers can save while on the road from opting for more budget-friendly accommodations, utilizing rewards programs and packing their own refreshments, nothing should stand in the way of the trip of a lifetime.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,045 people with travel plans was commissioned by Motel 6 between Feb. 22 and Feb. 27, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.