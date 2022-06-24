16 Fishing Boat Accessories To Up Your Game

Fishing hard or fishing smart? Chances are you’ll have to do both to succeed. Even if you’re a pro, you still need some fishing boat accessories to make your life easier. Apart from the basic safety equipment and essential fishing gear, there’s a whole world of things out there which can help you land trophy fish and make clients happy.

Do you have to buy everything? Absolutely not. It all comes down to how necessary a certain item is or how badly you want it. It also depends on the fishery you want to master and the type of angling you offer. All in all, there are handy accessories that you should consider having. Ranging from must-haves to over-the-top, here’s our list of those little helpers every captain should look into.

Must-Haves

1. Fishfinder

Let’s face it, if you’ve fished the local streams and rivers your entire life, you probably won’t need a fishfinder. However, heading offshore in the pursuit of bluewater residents makes the fishfinder your number one ally. It’s a powerful tool that helps you be in the right place at the right time. Especially true when you’re fishing in the deeper waters.

There’s a reason charter operators rely on fishfinders for a productive day out on the water. Not only do they allow you to see what’s under your boat, but they can also scan the area around you and give you navigational insight. If you were thinking about buying one for yourself, now’s the time to finally do it. To choose the fishfinder that meets your requirements, check out our blog post on the matter.

2. Navigation System

Nowadays, fishfinders usually come with an inbuilt chartplotter or GPS combos. However, if you’d like to invest more in your navigational equipment, you can always buy these independently. While chartplotters and GPS systems have a similar purpose, they operate on different levels. Knowing this can help you determine which one to put in your shopping cart.

If having only numbers on your screen is all you need, then go with the basic GPS system. They’re affordable and extremely reliable. In case you prefer to see exact coordinates on a map, the chartplotter is your navigational buddy. They pair up the GPS data with electronic maps to help you navigate in a user-friendly manner. But only you can tell which one does the job better for you.

3. Trolling Motor

There’s no dilemma about the next item on our list. A trolling motor is a rock-solid must-have! Whether you’re a freshwater or saltwater angler, precision and stealth play a vital role in how successful your hunt will be. The trolling motor does precisely that – it gives you control over maneuvering and noise. Who doesn’t want to maximize their chances of snatching that elusive fish?

This powerful tool opens the door to many fishing opportunities. You won’t have to worry about spooking the fish anymore. Smooth sailing is further guaranteed with the trolling motor taking care of the strong current for you. It comes in all shapes and sizes, so you’re bound to find a perfect fit for you. The trolling motor is a true game-changer and fishing boat accessory worth investing in.