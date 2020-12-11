12 Best US Fishing Cities for 2021

If you’re an angler and you love the outdoors, 2020 has been a reminder of just how precious time spent on the water can be. Thankfully, the US has no shortage of awesome angling spots you can explore. As we look forward to packing our rods again in 2021, it’s time to give a nod to some of the best fishing cities in the country.

Before we reveal this year’s best urban angling destinations, let’s have a quick reminder of why fishing in a city is so appealing in the first place.

Why fish in a city?

Wetting your line in a secluded mountain stream is always nice but let’s face it – who likes to drive for hours after a whole day of reeling? Fishing in a city lets you catch huge fish without missing out on any creature comforts.

You also get to stock up in the best bait and tackle shops, and there’s just that added feeling of safety in case something goes wrong. Last but not least, fishing in a city gives you a ton of activities to enjoy once you’re back ashore. If you’ve ever brought your catch to a restaurant for dinner, you know what we’re talking about.

Now, let’s get down to business. These are the best fishing cities in the US for 2021.

Fishing in the Capital may sound strange to some, but if you’re from The District, you know just how good it is to drop the line here. From huge Rockfish to feisty Bass, Washington, DC lends itself to some truly incredible angling.

Fishing the mighty Potomac River is an event in itself. But to do it right under some of the nation’s most iconic landmarks – now that’s something to write home about. Hop on a kayak from Fletcher’s Cove and enjoy the views – but be careful! Those sneaky Stripers have made a living out of fooling awe-struck anglers.

Another productive spot to check out is Anacostia Park. As abundant as it is, it rarely seems to attract too big of a crowd. If you’d like something even more secluded, though, check out our guide to some of the best fishing spots nearby.

You know what we’d like to find out? How many top 10 lists Tampa has been on. Seriously, this place seems to have it all. From wildlife to theme parks and museums, there’s no end to what you can see here.

What earned Tampa its place on our list, however, is the jaw-dropping fishing scene it has. Similar to what you can do around town, fishing in Tampa is nothing if not diverse.

A stone’s throw from downtown, Lake Thonotosassa and Edward Medard Conservation Park are two Bass fishing hotspots you don’t want to miss. If you’re into saltwater fishing, Tampa Bay has everything from Spanish Mackerel, to Snook and Redfish.

The star of the show, however, is Tarpon. Catching the Silver King is what anglers’ dreams are made of, and Tampa is one of the best places on earth to make those dreams come true.

Making its way back to our list from 2019, Corpus Christi is one of the most prolific fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind Mustang Island and Padre Island, the city sits on the calm waters of Corpus Christi Bay. If that needs translating, that means you’ll have Texan staples like Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Flounder right on your doorstep.

If you’re up for a challenge, a quick trip through Aransas Pass will put you right in the Gulf. Here, you can go head to head with the likes of Red Snapper, Tuna, and Billfish, too!

Back on shore, things are equally action-packed. Take a tour of the awe-inspiring USS Lexington aircraft carrier and the nearby Texas State Aquarium. If you’d like to avoid the crowds, take a stroll and enjoy the sea breeze at the Mustang Island State Park.