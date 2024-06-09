Home Consumer 11% Of Floridians Don’t Know How To Swim; State Vouchers Would Give...

11% Of Floridians Don’t Know How To Swim; State Vouchers Would Give Free Lessons

By
Florida Phoenix
-
BY:  

 

Floridians know how to swim at a higher rate than the national average, but 11.1% lack the skill, according to a survey from a pool and spa care education company. Soon, a state program would give low-income families vouchers for kids’ swimming lessons.

On a national scale, 16.3% of the 3,000 adults who answered the survey said they didn’t know how to swim, whereas Florida had the third-lowest rate of non-swimmers behind New Jersey and California, according to Poolonomics.com.

As summer begins, Florida’s top officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are raising water safety awareness and the importance of accessible swimming lessons.

Earlier this week, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez held a press conference alerting parents about the soon-to-be-launched resource for low-income families with children under five. The Swimming Lesson Voucher Program will give families with an income lower than 200% of the federal poverty level, which is $31,200 for a family of four, vouchers to pay for swimming lessons for their young children.

The Florida Department of Health plans develop rules for the program by July 1, when the law establishing the vouchers goes into effect. Information about the swimming lessons is available on the website watersmartfl.com.

Meanwhile, a study from the CDC advises that greater access to swimming lessons is key in curbing the rise in unintentional drowning deaths, as more than 4,500 people have drowned each year from 2020-2022.

The post 11% of Floridians don’t know how to swim; state vouchers would give free lessons appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.

Florida Phoenix
https://floridaphoenix.com/
The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that’s free of advertising and free to readers. We cover state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

