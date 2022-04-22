11 Best Red Snapper Fishing Spots in the Gulf

The Gulf of Mexico is the favorite playground of avid anglers from all over the world. This is the place to be if you’re chasing just about any saltwater game fish under the sun. And out of all the species you can reel in, none is more iconic than the Red Snapper.

What makes this fish so special? For some, it’s their sheer beauty, for others it’s the fighting prowess and delicious fillets that come as a reward. For most, it’s all three, as well as the fact that in most parts of the Gulf, there’s only a limited period of time when you’re allowed to target them. No wonder Red Snapper are among the most sought-after saltwater species in the nation.

With the season opener just around the corner, it’s time to pack your gear and get ready for some wild fishing action. Here are some of the best Red Snapper fishing spots in the Gulf states for you to head out from and enjoy the season to the max.

Best Red Snapper Fishing Spots in the Gulf

So where should you go to make the most out of this year’s season opener? If you’re not sure where to start, don’t worry, we’ve got your back! Here’s a list of the top Red Snapper fishing spots in the nation to help you decide.

Tampa, Florida

Anglers often connect Tampa with world-class Tarpon fishing, and they’re not wrong. But, there’s so much more to catch here, and Red Snapper is among the most coveted deepwater species. Snappers in general are a very popular catch in the Tampa Bay area, so you can catch several different varieties in one go.

Home of the world’s longest continuous sidewalk, Tampa is the epicenter of fishing activity in the summer. Game fish chasers from all over the country gather here and you better believe that Red Snapper is on the menu. You can spend some time in the bay going after school-sized fish, or head further out for more of a challenge. Deep sea fishers have caught Reds upwards of 30 pounds, so the trip will definitely be worth it. Just remember to stay safe from a surprise thunderstorm, as the area is quite notorious for them.

There’s no shortage of things to do in Tampa when you’re not fishing. Whether it’s a day at the beautiful Busch Gardens, a walk down the city center (or ride in a streetcar), or a visit to the Florida Aquarium, Tampa will wow you with its beauty and diversity.

Cedar Key, Florida

Now, we’re taking you up the coast, to wonderful Cedar Key. When you want to take a step back from the modern world and all its pressures, this quaint town will give you the chance to do just that. Add to that the fact that fishing is on point here, and you’ve got a winning combo.

With all the riches of the Gulf just a stone’s throw away, it’s surprising that Cedar Key isn’t in the spotlight more often. Still, this is good news for you, because there’s plenty of Red Snapper to catch, and not as much competition. There’s a good number of fishing charters that specialize in deep sea fishing and that can take you to the strong Snapper bite. Then you can take your catch to one of the mom-and-pop restaurants, have it cooked, and eat while reveling in the sunset.

Cedar Key is not a luxurious resort island, so there’s no pressure to live or behave a certain way. You come here to get a taste of the days long gone when life was simpler. You can kayak to the Atsena Otie Key (a local ghost town), explore the beaches, and fish fish fish, as much as you’d like.

Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Another gem of the Emerald Coast, Fort Walton Beach is a great place for a family vacation with a side of fabulous Red Snapper fishing. You may come here for the beautiful beaches and easy-going atmosphere, but you’ll stay for the fishing action.

The underdog on our list of best Red Snapper fishing spots, Fort Walton Beach has all the appeal of a prime angling location, but minus all the bustle. Come in summer, and you’ll enjoy the best weather Florida has to offer and the bite isn’t far behind either. You can target Red Snapper just about anywhere, be it in bluewater or even from the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier. Naturally, close-to-land fish are smaller, but you can still get a few without even leaving the shore.

Fort Walton Beach has something for everyone, so when you’re not holding a rod, there are plenty of things to do. The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is a must-see if you’re coming with your kids. Take a stroll down the boardwalk or in one of the parks, make the most of the many beaches available, and leave your busy everyday life behind.