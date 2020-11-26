10 Luxury Corporate Gift Ideas for Clients & Customers

Whether you are planning to send a gift to someone, getting some unique client gift ideas is a great start. The wide variety of gifts available here will definitely make your client’s day and make them feel very appreciated.

Most of these corporate gift ideas are tech-related but also include other categories to please them all. These luxurious gifts for clients and customers are not only popular among business owners but also among managers and directors.

Also, you can show the real value of your relationship with your clients and give them some of the best business gifts they will never forget. Another great thing about luxury products for clients and customers is that they are always durable and last for many years.

Herschel Settlement Backpack Black – $69.99

The settlement backpack from Herschel isn’t only one of the creative corporate gift ideas to consider but also a very practical item. It is beautiful, it looks professional, and it’s a luxurious gift that won’t break the bank. It has an elegant and large compartment to carry everything you need from your laptop to headphones to a notebook.

To sum up, it is one of the best gift ideas for VIP clients that you can buy.

LSTN The Beacon 2.0 – $129.99

Next up comes the LSTN The Beacon wireless earbuds which are some of the unique high-end corporate gifts for both clients and customers.

With over 3 hours of battery life for each charge session and you’ll only need to place them into their case to recharge them.

Your clients and customers will be able to use them as work to avoid distractions, at the gym to get some motivation, or around town when going for a coffee.

They also look professional which is definitely a nice advantage, especially for a luxurious product.

Best Studio3 Wireless Headphones – $349.95

The Studio 3 wireless headphones from Beats are some of the most popular, stunning-looking, and unique high-end corporate gifts you can think of. If you’re willing to please your clients or customers with a fantastic product, this is the one.

With its noise cancelation feature, 22 hours of listening time, and premium sound quality, you’ll definitely strengthen your working relationship. They also look and feel premium which is definitely something to consider.

Ember Travel Mug² – $179.95

While the price of the Ember travel mug is above average, it definitely is worth the price tag. In fact, it is practical, convenient, easily portable, and also beautifully designed.

This travel mug will essentially warm up your drinks, coffee, or tea, with its native mobile app. It is one of the unique client gift ideas for the ones busy at work or the ones that don’t want to leave their desk. Furthermore, it has a professional design which is great for meetings on a business trip or at the office.

Faribault Wolen Mill Co. Nisswa Throw – $150.00

The Nisswa throw from Faribault is not only an original and beautiful gift for all your clients and customers to keep them warm at the office or at home.

2020 has been a turning point for many employees to start working from home, and this blanket will certainly make them feel more comfortable. In addition, it has an original yet luxurious design to please both men and women.

If you want a unique and original gift idea to celebrate a deal, to wish your clients a happy birthday, or to wish them a happy recovery, this is the one.

Nomad Base Station Hub Edition Walnut – $139.95

The Nomad base station is the perfect mobile accessory for your clients to charge their phones everywhere they want, home or office. It can charge 4 devices simultaneously including 2 wirelessly and it has a leather surface to make it look more luxurious.

It is built with real walnut and, therefore, adds a premium touch that everyone will love.

LARQ Bottle 25Oz – $118.00

The LARQ bottle is gorgeous, looks premium, and has other features that make it one of the best gift ideas for VIP clients. It is able to clean itself deeply as well as the water you’ll pour in it.

In only 60 seconds, your clients will have fresh clean water to remain hydrated and, therefore, very productive at work on a challenging day.

Kinto Pour Over Kettle 30oz – $150.00

The pour-over kettle from Kinto isn’t only nicely designed and practical but it will also help to make a great coffee in the morning. The great thing is that this luxurious kettle fits with every piece of furniture both at home and at the office.

It is available in black and white to please both men and women, and that’s a great accessory to keep at the office’s kitchen.

Kiko Leather Tech-Folio – $95.00

The leather tech-folio is another one of the luxurious business gifts you should consider. It looks professional enough to take everywhere on your business trip, large enough to carry a laptop or cables, and robust enough to protect your belongings.

This tech-folio is definitely one of the best corporate gift ideas for employees and clients.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera – $99.99

Last but not least for this list, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is one of the creative corporate gift ideas to consider. It can make corporate events more entertaining, it’s practical to take photos everywhere they go, and it has a cool look to please everyone. It takes amazing photos both during the day and at night, which is an advantage, especially in a world where people like to shoot photos so much.

So, if you’re looking for some tech and unique high-end corporate gifts that they’ll be able to use everywhere, the Instax Mini 11 is the one you’re looking for.