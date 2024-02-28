10 Casinos You Can Gamble at in South Florida

Updated February 28, 2024

Here is an updated list of casinos in South Florida

South Florida is known for its combination of racetrack casinos (racinos), jai-alai frontons, and tribal casinos. Most South Florida casinos have multiple forms of casino gaming, including slot machines, table games, and poker. Due to Florida state gaming laws, commercial casinos sometimes have electronic table games that feature blackjack and roulette. The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns several tribal casinos, which now offer Vegas-style slots instead of Class II slots. Some offer social casinos on the internet (no games for real money), but there are plenty of games you can Magic City Casino’s that accept players from Florida.

Because the Miami area features thoroughbred, greyhound, and harness racing, local bettors have a full list of racebook betting options. Simulcast betting allows gamblers to wager on racing across the United States. Jai-alai betting is a local favorite which visitors should try.

The sheer number of gambling events at South Florida casinos is impressive, but can be confusing to newcomers. For that reason, we’ve collected a list of the 10 best casinos you can gamble at in South Florida, along with a list of the forms of gambling at each venue. This should help South Florida gamblers pick and choose the gambling games they enjoy the most.

1. Seminole Coconut Creek Casino

Seminole Coconut Creek Casino is South Florida slots players’ best spot for Class III or Vegas-style slot machines. Now the operation has 1500 Las Vegas slots, including favorites like Wheel of Fortune, Monopoly, Cleopatra, Blazing 7’s, Double Diamonds, Little Green Men, and Red-White-&-Blue. A bank of video poker machines is present for those who prefer video poker.

South Florida poker players will find 15 poker tables for Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hi/Lo, and Seven Card Stud Poker with bets as low as $1. As of August 2018, twelve IGT electronic roulette games are available. These are the famous Dynasty Auto Roulette gaming machines so popular around the United States. Restaurants on the site include 1st Street Deli, Fresh Harvest Buffet, Nectar Sushi, The NYY Steak steakhouse, the Sunset Grille, The BOL Asian eatery, and Sorrisi Italian cuisine.

Seminole Coconut Creek Casino Details

Square Footage : 45,000 sq. feet

: 45,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 1,500 Slots

: 1,500 Slots # of Table Games : 70 Gaming Tables

: 70 Gaming Tables # of Poker Tables : 15 Poker Tables

: 15 Poker Tables Location: 5550 Northwest 40th Street, Coconut Creek, Florida 33073-3818

2. The Isle @ Pompano Park

The Isle Pompano Park is one of the largest casinos in South Florida. Pompano Park has nearly 1500 combined slot machines and video poker machines. The video poker includes 8/6, 8/5, and 7/5 machines with bets ranging from 25¢ to $5.00. Restaurants include Bragazzo’s Osteria & Wine Bar, Farradday’s Steakhouse, Myron’s Delicatessen, and the Isle Buffet.

The Isle @ Pompano Park is famous for its harness racing and simulcasting. The Isle Casino Racing’s 5/8-mile racetrack includes 2250 seats in VIP Clubhouse seating and 6000 seats in Grandstand seating. The live harness racing is every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with first post at 7:25pm. Simulcasting is upstairs, while live jai-alai is held seven days a week.

The Isle of Capri Pompano Park Details

Square Footage : 150,000 sq. feet (2-story)

: 150,000 sq. feet (2-story) # of Slot Machines : 1,450 Slots

: 1,450 Slots # of Table Games : No Casino Gaming Tables

: No Casino Gaming Tables # of Poker Tables : 38 Poker Table

: 38 Poker Table Location: 777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, Florida 33069-3104

3. Dania Jai-Alai

For bettors who enjoy the fast-paced action of jai-alai, the best fronton in Miami might well be Dania Jai-Alai. Dania has jai-alai contests every day of the week and twice-a-day on the weekends. Jai Alai begins every night at 7pm, while Tuesday (1pm), Saturday (1pm), and Sunday (noon) each have matinee games. Players can enjoy simulcast wagering on thoroughbreds, harness, and jai-ala. Dania Jai-Alai now has casino-style gambling, as well.

Dania Jai-Alai’s casino has 900 slot machines available, along with the 21 poker tables. The casino also features blackjack, roulette, and craps in their table games section. Poker games include Texas Hold’em, 7-Card Stud, and Omaha Holdem. Dining includes the Clubhouse at Dania Jai-Alai, which has a television monitor to watch jai-alai games or simulcast races. For casual dining, the Cafe includes an outdoor setting with burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, wings, and pizza. The poker room also has waitress service for snacks and beverages.

Dania Jai-Alai Details

Square Footage : 200,000 sq. feet

: 200,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 900 Slot Machines

: 900 Slot Machines # of Table Games : 24 Gaming Tables

: 24 Gaming Tables # of Poker Tables : 21 Poker Tables

: 21 Poker Tables Location: 301 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, Florida 33004-3016

4. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale provides a full casino gaming experience for South Floridians. The assortment of 100 table games is impressive, including blackjack, baccarat, mini-baccarat, Let It Ride, Pai Gow Poker, and 3-Card Poker. The 40 poker tables have Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo Hold’em. The high stakes area includes high limit table games and a segregated slots room for VIP slot machine players.

Seminole Hard Rock Fort Lauderdale has 10 restaurants and bars. The list includes the Blue Plate, the Constant Grind snack bar, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, and the Hard Rock Cafe. Other eateries include the Kuro Japanese fine dining, the Beach Club Grill, and the Bol Asian restaurant. Seminole Hard Rock also has a food court and a center bar. Those wanting full treatment can enjoy a rock salon, a rock spa, shopping outlets, and a swimming pool.

Seminole Hard Rock Fort Lauderdale Details

Square Footage : 140,000 sq. feet

: 140,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 2000 Slot Machines

: 2000 Slot Machines # of Table Games : 140 Gaming Tables

: 140 Gaming Tables # of Poker Tables : Poker

: Poker Location: 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33314-6407

5. The Big Easy Casino (Mardi Gras Casino)

The Big Easy Casino, formerly known as the Mardi Gras Casino, includes a simulcasting, slot machines, and a poker room.

The casino gaming space include slots, video poker, video blackjack, and video roulette. The electronic blackjack machines include wagers for as small as $3 per hand. The video poker machines have 25-cent, 50-cent, and $1 bets with 8/5 pay tables, which are as good or better than other video poker games in South Florida. The Big Easy Casino’s restaurant and bar list at the Big Easy Casino includes Louie’s Lounge, the Mezz Bar & Grill, The Bayou Bar, the French Quarter Restaurant & Bar and Cafe New Orleans.

The Big Easy Casino Details

Square Footage : 70,000 sq. feet

: 70,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 1300 Gaming Machines

: 1300 Gaming Machines # of Table Games : None

: None # of Poker Tables : 30 Poker Tables

: 30 Poker Tables Location: 831 N Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL

6. Gulfstream Park

The Casino at Gulfstream Park includes 600 Las Vegas style slot machines and 178 video poker machines. Video poker pay tables are 8/5 for 25-cent and 50-cent machines and 9/5 for $1 machines. The live poker room includes daily multi-table tournaments and sit-n-go events. Special promotions include a royal flush award, high hand award, and bad beat jackpot. The poker room is open 1pm to 1am, while the casino is open 24 hours a day except Sunday (9am to 3am). The casino is located on the second floor, where a beautiful 13,000-gallon aquarium dominates the setting.

The first floor of the casino, called the Finish Line, includes slots, video poker, and simulcast betting. Gulfstream Park features live thoroughbred racing, including its world class winter racing season from January to April. The Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Florida Derby are considered important stops for 3-year old thoroughbreds on their way to the Kentucky Derby. The racebook includes simulcast wagering from across the United States. Doors open at 9am each day.

Gulfstream Park Details

Square Footage : 19,500 sq. feet

: 19,500 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 778 Gaming Machines

: 778 Gaming Machines # of Table Games : None

: None # of Poker Tables : 20 Poker

: 20 Poker Location: 901 South Federal Highway, Hallandale, Florida 33009-7199

7. Calder Casino and Race Course

Sometimes known as “Miami Gardens” because of its home city, Calder Casino & Race Course has thoroughbred racing, simulcasting, electronic blackjack, and poker. South Florida bettors who want classic thoroughbred racing should focus on Calder Race Course. Top bets include the Win, place, and show (18%); Daily Double and Exacta (20%); the Pick 3 bet (24%), and the Trifecta and Superfecta (27%).

The race schedule runs from April to January, but has four major race dates throughout the year, including the $100,000 Calder Turf Sprint on July 31, the $300,000 Miami Breeders’ Cup Handicap on October 2, the $300,000 Princess Rooney Handicap on October 16, and both the $200,000 Calder Derby and the $200 Calder Oaks on October 30. Post times are 12:25. The combined seating capacity at the Clubhouse and grandstand is 15,000 people.

While Calder Casino does not have slot machines, it does have nearly 1,200 electronic blackjack machines. The poker room includes tables for The Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Seven Card Stud. Each day features several freezeout and sit-n-go tournaments, as well as special prizes for royal flushes, aces cracked, and high hand. Calder Casino’s three restaurants and bars are Twin Spires Tavern Latin American and Caribbean restaurant, Tropical Gardens Buffet, and Front Runners snack bar.

Calder Casino & Racecourse Details

Square Footage : 104,000 sq. feet

: 104,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : None

: None # of Table Games : 1,094 Electronic Blackjack Machines

: 1,094 Electronic Blackjack Machines # of Poker Tables : 29 Poker Tables

: 29 Poker Tables Location: 21001 Northwest 27th Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056-1499

8. Casino Miami Jai-Alai

Jai-alai is the main attraction at Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Visitors can enjoy matinee games every day but Tuesday. On Friday and Saturday, the site holds nighttime games (7pm). The Crystal Card Room near the fronton has live poker and dominoes. You can watch jai-alai while gaming. The Courtview Restaurant also overlooks the jai-alai court. The Crystal Room features Texas Hold’em, Seven Card Stud, Omaha, Five Card Draw, and Lowball poker. In the South Florida area, you’ll find few other examples of 5-Card Draw and Lowball poker.

Simulcast off-track betting is available Tuesday and Thursday starting at 6:30pm. Casino Miami Jai-Alai is in the downtown area near American Airlines Arena (home of the Miami Heat) and Great Shops of Bayside, along with a restaurant row. On site at Casino Miami Jai-Alai, you’ll find two restaurants: La Cancha Spanish restaurant and La Cesta restaurant.

Casino Miami Jai-Alai Details

Square Footage : 40,000 sq. feet

: 40,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 1040 Gaming Machines

: 1040 Gaming Machines # of Table Games : None

: None # of Poker Tables : 22 Poker Tables

: 22 Poker Tables Location: 3500 Northwest 37th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33142-4997

9. Magic City Casino

Magic City Casino’s live poker room is open seven days a week from 1pm to 1am Sunday through Thursday and 2pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday. Single-table and multi-table tournaments happen every day, along with cash games. High hand awards and royal flush awards are promotions at Magic Club Casino’s poker room. The Magic City Player’s Club is a rewards program which gives special discounts at the buffet. The Player’s Club has more promotions than most South Florida casinos, including drawings for prizes and free play at the casino.

On July 1, 2018, Magic City switched over to Jai-Alai from Greyhound racing. The Jai-Alai performances take place Wednesdays – Sundays at 3pm and 7pm each day.

Restaurants at Magic City Casino include the Big Mouth Buffet, Tres Hermanos Bar, Secada’s Bar, the Casino Bar, and the Casino Concessions snack bar. Magic City Casino also has one of the best entertainment calendars in South Florida, with weekly live concerts by American and Latin American artists. Most consider Magic City’s live concerts to be second-best only to the Seminole Hard Rock in Fort Lauderdale.

Magic City Casino Details

Square Footage : 40,000 sq. feet

: 40,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 802 Slot Machines

: 802 Slot Machines # of Table Games : 40 Electronic Table Games

: 40 Electronic Table Games # of Poker Tables : 18 Poker Tables

: 18 Poker Tables Location: 450 North West 37th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33125-4041

10. Miccosukee Resort

Miccosukee Resort’s poker room includes 58 tables and features Texas Hold’em, 7-Card Stud Poker, and Omaha Hi/Lo. Unlike most live poker rooms in South Florida, the Miccosukee poker room is open 24 hours 7 days a week. The casino has 1700 electronic gaming stations, including keno, bingo, lotto-style games, and video pull-tabs.

Miccosukee Bingo & Gaming is well-known for its 800-seat bingo hall, which includes high-stakes games of bingo played daily. Matinee games begin at noon on the weekdays, with early bird sessions beginning at 10am on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening sessions happen each day and run late into the night. Restaurants at the Miccosukee Resort include the Fresh Harvest buffet and the Sunset Grille & Bar, which offers indoor and outdoor dining. The Martini Bar is on the premises, along with the Cafe Hammock, Bingo Snack Bar, Empeeke Aaweeke buffet, and Empeeke Aya deli.

Miccosukee Resort Details

Square Footage : 67,000 sq. feet

: 67,000 sq. feet # of Slot Machines : 1,700 Slot Machines

: 1,700 Slot Machines # of Table Games : None

: None # of Poker Tables : 58 Poker Tables

: 58 Poker Tables Location: 500 Southwest 177th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33194-2800

Conclusion

As you can see, the South Florida region has a wealth of gambling experiences. No single casino, race course, or fronton can be considered the best casino in Miami, because each offers such different gambling games. Read through the South Florida casino profiles above, pick a venue, and enjoy the best casinos Miami and Fort Lauderdale have to offer.