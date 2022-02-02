Zero-Entry Outdoor Pool Ready For Guests At Pelican Beach Resort, Destin

After a long construction process, which began in February 2020 and was delayed by COVID, Pelican Beach Resort of Destin, Florida is ready to host its guests with the new Zero-entry Outdoor Pool and 12-person hot tub.

The big pool area is constructed in the place of the old sun deck, which was rarely used by guests, on the beachfront between dunes and balconies. The resort already had a heated outdoor pool, another indoor/outdoor pool, a kiddie pool and a hot tub.

The new pool consists of

• New expansive pool decking

• Zero-entry swimming pool, for kids to play in the shallow area

• Large outdoor spa

• Additional seating for 80 people with additional beach seating inside the pool

Pelican Beach Resort, being one of the most popular resorts in the area, had every year more and more guests. It is a preferred resort because of its proximity to Destin, beachfront location, gym, sauna, steam room, Tiki bar, beach service, tennis courts, seasonal deli, arcade room and free parking.

Popularity has increased the usage of the pools as well as the legacy hot tub. The legacy outdoor pool is shaded in the afternoon, while others who love enjoying the sun the whole day long can now enjoy the new pool.

The resort has a total of 340 condos, one bedroom and two bedrooms, all having a full kitchen and two full bathrooms. Each unit can host a maximum of 6 guests. 2 bedroom units have a washer and dryer in the unit, while the guests in 1 bedroom can use the laundromats on every floor.

