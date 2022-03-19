Your Guide to Deep Sea Fishing in Jacksonville, FL

When it comes to casting a line in the First Coast region, deep sea fishing in Jacksonville, FL is some of the best money can buy! There are plenty of things to see and do for anyone planning a vacation in good old Jax, but definitely don’t miss out on the angling action. If you’ve seen everything the River City has to offer on land, you’ll find a whole other world waiting for you out there in the deep blue.

Those of you with the time and inclination for a deep sea trip will go after the biggest fish around. Fishing out in the Gulf Stream means you’ll be there for most of the day, but it’s worth it. By the end of this article we expect you’ll be chomping at the bit to get in on the action. So without further ado, let’s jump in!

Top Jacksonville Deep Sea Fishing Catches

Whether you’re a novice angler or an old hand at the sport, there’s sure to be something right up your alley in Jacksonville. Be it bottom fish to serve at the table later or various Billfish just for the thrill of the chase, your perfect trip is just around the corner. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular deep sea species Jax has to offer.

Red Snapper

Anyone who thinks you need to go further south to enjoy quality Red Snapper fishing is sorely mistaken. Plentiful offshore reefs make these waters an excellent choice for all your Snapper fishing needs. While federal Red Snapper fishing seasons don’t last long, you can fish for them all year long in state waters. On the flip side, the “federal” Snapper are quite literally a bigger prize if you’ve got what it takes.

You know the Snapper fishing is on fire when popular fishing spots start looking like parking lots. Not only do Red Snapper make for an amazing meal at the end of the day, but they are aggressively voracious eaters that’ll jump at anything you present them with. So load up on some squid or minnows and go to town!

Billfish

If you’re more of a sportfishing type of angler, then you’ll not want to miss out on the excellent Billfishing action in the Gulf Stream. It’ll take a longer trip of some 60+ miles and back, but rest assured it’s more than worth it. With superstars like Sailfish, Blue Marlin, and White Marlin on the menu, you’ll be signing up for a day of unforgettable rod-bending action.

The best time to book a Billfishing trip is the tail end of summer for Sailfish and White Marlin. Blue Marlin fishing peaks a bit earlier, usually around early July. Generally speaking, you should have a good time fishing anywhere between April and October.

Mahi Mahi

Compared to the previous entry on this list, Mahi Mahi are a more convenient target for the aspiring angler. This is because you don’t have to go all the way out to the Gulf Stream to have a chance at reeling in one of these colorful creatures. Couple that with the fact your regular Mahi Mahi is a stubborn fish that’ll give you a run for your money and you’ve got yourself a great introduction to deep sea fishing in Jacksonville.

The ideal time for Mahi Mahi fishing is late spring and early summer. However, you’ll still be able to see these wonderful pelagics at pretty much any time of the year. While your average adult Mahi comes in at around 15–30 pounds, with enough skill and luck you might also nab yourself a 40 pound trophy!