You Should Try These California Wines From Paso Robles. Wait. Where?

Most people think of Napa Valley when it comes to California wine. However important it is to the West Coast wine industry, Napa is relatively small at just 4 percent of California’s wine production. There are other emerging regions that are producing interesting wine for far less money. That’s the case with Paso Robles where the growth in acres planted to vineyards is unparalleled.

Located in northern San Luis Obispo County in the center of California’s Central Coast, Paso Robles is huge – roughly a rectangular 35 by 25 miles. It was established as an American Viticultural Area in 1983 and has expanded twice since then. The diurnal shift in temperatures is greater here than anywhere else in California – as much as 104 degrees during the day and 50 degrees at night. Although the heat sounds like a challenge for growers, the cooling effect from the Pacific Ocean just six miles away is the region’s saving grace.

The soil here is more diverse than other regions, too. More than 30 soil types are found in Paso Robles, but the dominance of calcareous shale provides the pH values needed to balance the lush, ripe character with acidity. Although it has half as many wineries as Napa Valley, it has twice as many grape varieties planted.

First planted by Franciscan friars in 1790, Paso Robles was initially known for zinfandel, which thrived in the heat. In the 1980s, Rhone grape varieties led the region and today cabernet sauvignon has been added to the list of 69 grape varieties planted here.

We recently met with Jason “J.C.” Diefenderfer, winemaker at Austin Hope Family Wines, who remembers once needing a map to show people where Paso Robles was located. He said several factors account for Paso Robles’ rising star.

“First, critics gave very high scores to wines from producers like Saxum and Linne Calodo. Second, we went from a zinfandel region to Rhone varietals and then in the late 1990s added cabernet sauvignon. Finally, a cabernet sauvignon group formed to bring more attention to the area,” he said.

In fact, cabernet sauvignon is now the most planted varietal in Paso Robles today.

Diefenderfer, a fifth generation Paso Robles resident, said cabernet sauvignon’s thick skins from the cool nights provide necessary tannins and acidity to balance the lush character of the wines

Ted Ross, winemaker and owner of Hayseed and Housdon, is one of the many family owned producers who account for a whopping 95 percent of the wineries in Paso Robles. He said the evolution of the region’s preferred grape varieties is more cumulative than successive.

“We’re becoming known for more than Rhone varieties,” he said. “It’s not a shift in focus. There’s just been more demand for cabernet sauvignon.”

Ross is among the majority of small producers in Paso Robles. In fact, 66 percent of them produce less than 5,000 cases a year. You’re not going to find these wines on shelves beside larger producers, such as J. Lohr. Tablas Creek or JUSTIN. But, if you’re willing to order wines directly from the producer, you’ll be rewarded with some very interesting wines.

Ross said consumers like the experience of visiting a small producer where they can meet with the winemaker, pay little if anything for a tasting and order wines not commercially available anywhere else.

He sees nothing but growth ahead for the region. Land and grapes are much cheaper here and there is even an interest in adding Italian and Spanish grape varietals.

Consumers would be wise to pay attention to this region.