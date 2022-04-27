Yes, Sleep Masks Can Help You Get Better Sleep. Here’s Why

Headphones or earplugs take care of the sounds, but light can be just as disruptive to peaceful sleep. Many people, whether traveling or at home, use sleep masks to block unwanted light. But does simply covering your eyes actually help you get better sleep? Let’s find out.

The dreaded long-haul flight: engine noise, cramped seats, turbulence, cabin lights. We’ve all been there. How can anyone sleep in that environment? The key is to filter out as many disturbances as possible.

Sleep mask benefits

At least one study suggests that sleep masks might help promote better sleep in otherwise inhospitable situations. Researchers in China re-created an intensive care unit and gave several volunteers sleep masks, earplugs, and melatonin to see which was the most effective sleep aid.

Participants spent one peaceful night in darkness and silence, then researchers turned on the lights and pumped up the volume. As you might expect, subjects had a harder time sleeping: their melatonin levels were lower, and they reported increased anxiety as well as poor quality of rest.

Next, the subjects tried sleeping with sleep masks and earplugs. According to the authors, “use of earplugs and eye masks resulted in more REM time, shorter REM latency, less arousal…and elevated melatonin levels.” People were getting to sleep faster, waking up less, and had healthier sleep hormone levels.

Participants mostly found the earplugs to be effective but uncomfortable, whereas they considered the sleep masks “comfortable, helpful and easy to use.” The melatonin was even more effective, but taking sleep supplements carries risks of its own.

When to use a sleep mask

Sleep masks are an easy fix when there is no other way to block disruptive light. Like patients in an ICU, passengers on a plane have no control over their environment, so a sleep mask is a great way to simulate darkness without exerting too much effort. Sleep masks are also highly portable and machine washable, so they’re perfect for travel.

When it comes to sleeping at home, however, you might want to consider other solutions. As Dr. Nitun Verma, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, told Wirecutter, sleep masks can be a great way of testing whether light is a disruptive factor for you.

If you try one at home and get a better night’s sleep, that’s a sign that you might benefit from a more permanent approach to light management. Like earplugs, sleep masks are uncomfortable for some people, plus they can slip or fall off during the night. Blackout shades or curtains are a better long-term strategy.

What to look for in a sleep mask

You might be tempted to choose style over function, but the most important thing about a sleep mask is that it’s comfortable and fits well while blocking as much light as possible. The sleep mask should also be soft, so it doesn’t irritate your skin, with a nose gap that works with your face shape.

You want one that is machine-washable and has an adjustable strap—if possible, one that doesn’t use velcro, which can get stuck in your hair.

Types of sleep masks

There are four main types of sleep masks, each with its own benefits and drawbacks:

Standard (flat) sleep masks

The most common type of sleep mask, this is basically a flat strip of fabric (usually cotton or silk), sometimes stuffed with padding or foam.

Flat sleep masks are widely available, cheap, and usually stay put throughout the night. They work for all sleep positions, but they can put pressure on your eyes, which some people find uncomfortable.