Would You Change Jobs to Get Ozempic, Wegovy Coverage? 20% of Americans Say, ‘Yes’

By Cathy Cassata — Fact checked by Jill Seladi-Schulman, Ph.D.

Nearly half of American adults are interested in taking a safe and effective prescription anti-obesity drug like Ozempic or Wegovy to lose weight.

The desire for access to anti-obesity medication is so strong that people are more interested in coverage for these medications than other work perks, including child care.

Without coverage for these drugs, it can cost a person over $1,000 for a one-month supply.

To get a better understanding of consumer sentiment when it comes to GLP-1 medications, the cardiometabolic care solution, 9amHealth, surveyed over 1,300 Americans.

They discovered that workers are willing to leave their jobs (or stay at one they hate) and cut back on spending across the board to get their hands on these medications.

In fact, 67% of respondents stated they would be “likely” or “very likely” to stay at a job they didn’t like in order to sustain coverage for weight loss medication.

This doesn’t surprise Dr. Angela Fitch, co-founder of Knownwell and president of the Obesity Medicine Association.

“These medications are revolutionary in their efficacy in treating obesity. Patients finally find something helpful that many have been trying to treat with various lifestyle offerings by employers for years and have not found success,” Fitch told Healthline.

The medications help people achieve 20% weight loss or more compared to older medications that typically cause about 5% weight loss, said Dr. Sethu Reddy, past president of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology.

The medications are so effective at blunting obesity-associated health problems that they were named the 2023 Breakthrough of the Year by Science, a peer-reviewed journal published by the American Association for the Advancement in Science.

While science and physicians back the medications, seeing people accomplish weight loss on the medications drives them to want to achieve the same, said Reddy.

“Everyone knows what their co-workers, friends, relatives, etc., are doing [because they’re] publicly sharing their experiences,” he told Healthline. “It has been known for decades that obesity is a state that plays a significant role in one’s self-image and worth and in one’s perception of success.”