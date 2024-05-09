What Americans Would Give Up To Be Pain-Free

By Laurain Aydinian // SWNS

Three in ten Americans have had zero days completely pain-free in the last month and 28% feel some kind of pain every single day, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans revealed that nearly half of respondents suffer from chronic pain – whether diagnosed or not.

Over a quarter (26%) of respondents who deal with chronic pain have dealt with it for 13 years or longer.

Conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Ancestral Supplements, the survey showed that the average American started to feel aches and pains at 37 years old.

Areas of the body where pain is most commonly felt are in the legs (39%), neck (29%) and shoulders (29%).

Other respondents noted that their back was the biggest pain point.

On average, on days when respondents wake up in pain it takes them seven minutes longer to get ready in the morning.

For answers to their chronic pain questions, respondents said they consult their doctors (75%) followed by nearly half (48%) who turn to Google for help.

When asked what frustrates them the most about living with chronic pain, not feeling 100% themselves (43%) followed by being more tired than they used to be (30%), having constant sleep disruption (28%) and having to stop certain activities they love (27%) topped the list.

“Living with chronic pain isn’t just about the physical discomfort; it’s about all of the disruptions and inconveniences it brings to our daily lives,” said Chris Ricci, Chief Executive Officer at Ancestral Supplements. “From struggling through morning routines to missing out on activities we love, such as spending time with family, and even compromising our careers at work which affects our livelihood, the impact is felt in all aspects of our lives. Our research sheds light on these struggles, emphasizing the urgent need for effective solutions.”

To never experience aches or pains again, Americans are willing to give up some things they love.

A quarter (25%) would give up coffee and others are willing to part ways with social media (22%) and even cheese (18%) in order to feel better.

The survey revealed that Americans are willing to pay an average of $1,800 just to get answers on why they are feeling this way.

To ease daily ailments, tactics have been using heating pads (39%), starting to exercise (33%) and taking supplements other than vitamins (25%), according to the research.

Respondents expressed interest in trying the following supplements to help ease their pains: iron, (19%), fish oil (17%), turmeric (16%) and colostrum (10%).

In the end, 80% of those respondents with chronic pain are still looking for a fix to the problem and 78% of them are more likely to try natural solutions before electing for surgery.

“Prevention is key to maintaining overall well-being. As our bodies age, vitality becomes increasingly important,” said Ricci. “Fortunately, there are natural and simple solutions available to support our bodies in this journey. By taking proactive measures, we can mitigate the effects of daily aches and pains, promoting a healthier, happier life. As the saying goes, “Health is wealth,” and we embrace that.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans was commissioned by Ancestral Supplements between April 12 and April 17, 2024. It was conducted by the market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

