Working From Home Is Not For Everyone

There are two types of people in this world, and the pandemic has proved it. Some have loved every second of the intermittent office closures, and some have been desperate to go back to work at the office.

Working from home is not for all of us. Whether it be your inability to concentrate or your desperation to hit the beach in the hot Florida sunshine, some of us struggle with the balance. If you have been struggling to work from home, then we have some solutions for you. Read on to find out what they are.

Why do some of us struggle to work from home?

There are dozens of factors that affect whether WFH is for you or not. It’s not all about your attitude, either. When we move to work from home instead of at the office, our work/life balance is hugely affected. You feel you are switched on all the time, that your boss can call you at all hours, and that you wake up in the morning and the emails are there, looming, waiting to pounce.

Another critical factor in whether or not you are desperate to return to the office lies in your home environment. If you are a single mother of 3 and one or more of your children is still in diapers, you are going to find WFH near impossible. If you live in shared accommodations, on the edge of a construction site, or are suffering from Digital Overload, the idea of home working is a little ridiculous.

On the other hand, some of us prefer working in the quiet of the home office. Mainly, those of us who enjoy WFH fall into similar demographics. They are younger, more used to digital technologies, usually child-free, and often enjoy sitting in coffee shops anxiously battering keyboards. Almost 25% of people who struggle working from home report that technical difficulties stressed them out most.

What to do if you hate WFH?

If you are one of those who can’t stand working from home, then there are things you can do to help yourself – regardless of your reasons for disliking it. Here are three ways you can solve the problem.

1 – Consider an office alternative

If your employer has decided that the firm will now work from home indefinitely, and you just can’t handle another second of it, you can rent a space for an office of your own. For example, a coworking space Brooklyn can set you up with a shared office to start your own office culture and leave the home desk behind.

2 – Get out

Just because you are working from home doesn’t mean you have to stay at home to work. Be one of the coffee shop people and drink your weight in a latte. Go and sit on a park bench, on the beach, or in your car. Need the internet? No problem, find somewhere with free Wi-Fi or turn your phone into a portable Wi-Fi hotspot. The world is your workplace.

3 – Examine the Work/Life Balance

If you are stressed out working from home, look at setting some new boundaries with the people in your house. For example, set up a dedicated workspace and tell the kids they are not allowed inside it, around it, or in the same room. Dedicating a whole floor of your house to silence is a good idea, too.

Lastly, WFH won’t go on forever. So hang on in there; you are doing great.