Winter Weather Hangs Around

Thursday starts with another cold morning, with lows ranging from the mid-40s into the 50s around South Florida. The day features sunny skies and a chilly and gusty breeze. Expect a high risk of rip currents at the Atlantic beaches and a moderate rip current risk at the Gulf beaches on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-60s at the coasts and the Keys and the upper-60s in suburban locations in the East Coast metro area.

Friday will bring yet another cold morning, with lows in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees on the mainland. Then look for mostly sunny skies in the East Coast metro area and the Keys and lots of sun along the Gulf Coast. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Saturday will feature morning lows in the seasonable low to mid-60s, followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Look for some showers on a gusty breeze on the mainland. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper-70s in the East Coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf Coast and in the Keys.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the 50s in the wake of another front. The day will be sunny along the Gulf Coast, while the East Coast metro area and the Keys will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday’s highs will be in the low-70s in the East Coast metro area, the upper-60s along the Gulf Coast, and near 70 degrees in the Keys.

Monday’s forecast calls for another chilly start in the 50s on the mainland. Then we’ll see good sun and a few clouds. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s in the East Coast metro area and the low-70s along the Gulf Coast and the Keys.



