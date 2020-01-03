Home Weather Winter Warmth Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Friday features a nice mix of sun and clouds, along with a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

A strong front moves into the area on Saturday, so look for showers and a few storms working their way west to east.  We’ll also see some sun and a sometimes gusty breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s elsewhere.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid 50s.  Then we’ll see sunny skies and a cool breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Monday morning will bring another chilly start, with morning lows mostly in the low to mid 50s again, and the day will feature lots of sun but not much of a warm-up.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

After another cool start, Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

