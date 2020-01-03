Winter Warmth Friday

Friday features a nice mix of sun and clouds, along with a brisk breeze along the Gulf coast. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.

A strong front moves into the area on Saturday, so look for showers and a few storms working their way west to east. We’ll also see some sun and a sometimes gusty breeze. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s elsewhere.

Sunday morning will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid 50s. Then we’ll see sunny skies and a cool breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Monday morning will bring another chilly start, with morning lows mostly in the low to mid 50s again, and the day will feature lots of sun but not much of a warm-up. Monday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

After another cool start, Tuesday features plenty of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 70s.