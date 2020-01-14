Winter Warmth Continues

Tuesday will be another warm winter day in South Florida, with a mix of sun and clouds and a brisk ocean breeze along the east coast. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds at times on a light breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for sunny skies on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring a few east coast showers in the afternoon. South Florida will be mostly sunny otherwise. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday continues the trend of mostly sunny weather. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s again.