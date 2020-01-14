Home Weather Winter Warmth Continues

Winter Warmth Continues

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday will be another warm winter day in South Florida, with a mix of sun and clouds and a brisk ocean breeze along the east coast.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds at times on a light breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Look for sunny skies on Thursday.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will bring a few east coast showers in the afternoon.  South Florida will be mostly sunny otherwise.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday continues the trend of mostly sunny weather.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

