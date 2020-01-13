Winter Warmth Continues

After a warm and less breezy Sunday night, Monday features plenty of sun and a few east coast clouds. Breezy conditions remain at the Atlantic coast, and an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents is in place. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Naples set a daily high temperature record Sunday of 89 degrees. This is also the warmest high temperature ever recorded at Naples during January. Records in Naples date back to 1943.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny along the Gulf coast, and lots of sun is in the forecast for the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Look for sunny skies around South Florida on Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Our streak of sunny and warm days continues on Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.