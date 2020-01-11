Windy Weather Lingers Saturday

After a mild, breezy, and cloudy start, Saturday features a gusty ocean breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and passing east coast showers at times. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring more sun and a bit more moderate winds. Some passing showers are likely in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Look for mostly sunny skies, a warm ocean breeze, and some quick east coast showers on Monday. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds along with some east coast showers at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun as our winter warmth continues. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s again.