Windy Weather Lingers Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After a mild, breezy, and cloudy start, Saturday features a gusty ocean breeze, a mix of sun and clouds, and passing east coast showers at times.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches at least through Sunday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring more sun and a bit more moderate winds.  Some passing showers are likely in the east coast metro area.  Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Look for mostly sunny skies, a warm ocean breeze, and some quick east coast showers on Monday.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s along the east coast and the mid 80s elsewhere.

Tuesday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds along with some east coast showers at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun as our winter warmth continues.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s again.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

