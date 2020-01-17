Windy Showers Today

A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches on Friday through at least Saturday night. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 70s.

After a windy night with lows in the 60s, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds on a gusty breeze. The rip current risk will remain high at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Some showers will be back on Sunday, along with decent sun and some clouds on a gentle breeze. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Look for clouds and showers on Martin Luther King Day. Monday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see much cooler air move in during the evening, and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, and a few east coast showers are in the forecast. Highs on Tuesday will range from the low 60s along the Gulf Coast and the interior to the mid-60s in the east coast metro area as winter is back.