Windy Saturday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with maybe a stray east coast shower.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gentler breeze.  But rip currents will remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches.  Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Clouds and showers are in the forecast for Martin Luther King Day as a cold front moves in.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s, but temperatures will drop quite quickly during the evening hours.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the mid-40s along the Gulf coast and interior to the mid-50s along the Atlantic coast.  Then the day will be sunny but with a chilly breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will only reach the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be quite cold, with lows mostly in the 40s.  Lots of sun will follow, but Wednesday’s highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

