Windy Saturday

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with maybe a stray east coast shower. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds on a gentler breeze. But rip currents will remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches. Sunday’s highs will be near 80 degrees.

Clouds and showers are in the forecast for Martin Luther King Day as a cold front moves in. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s, but temperatures will drop quite quickly during the evening hours.

Tuesday morning will be chilly, with lows ranging from the mid-40s along the Gulf coast and interior to the mid-50s along the Atlantic coast. Then the day will be sunny but with a chilly breeze. Tuesday’s highs will only reach the low to mid-60s.

Wednesday morning will be quite cold, with lows mostly in the 40s. Lots of sun will follow, but Wednesday’s highs will only reach the upper 60s.