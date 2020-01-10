Home Weather Windy Friday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
After mild temperatures and breezy conditions overnight, Friday features good sun and a few clouds on a strong breeze along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see gusty winds off the ocean, plenty of clouds, and some passing showers.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s along the Gulf coast and near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Saturday will be breezy again, with a mix of sun and clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will finally see the winds relax as they shift to the southeast.  Look for some east coast showers as well.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, and ocean breezes will pick up again along the Atlantic coast.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Good sun and a few clouds are in the forecast for Tuesday.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

