Windy And Cooler Tuesday

Tuesday features good sun and very breezy conditions as the first strong front of the season clears our area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches, and there’s a moderate risk of rip currents along the Gulf coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will be sunny and very breezy. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thursday will see the return of afternoon showers. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny and very breezy once again. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a strong and sometimes gusty breeze, and afternoon showers. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and showers on a brisk breeze. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Eta has undergone rapid intensification on Monday morning, with winds up to 110 miles per hour by midday. At that time, Eta was 115 miles east of the coast of Central America. A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of the Nicaraguan coast, and a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch are up for portions of the coast of Honduras. Eta will bring life-threatening flash flooding and storm surge, along with devastating winds to portions of Central America.

Here in South Florida, we’ll need to watch the tropics closely late this week and early next week, as what’s left of Eta reenters the Caribbean and moves northward.