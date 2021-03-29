Will Prescription Food Be The Next Meal Kit Service?

Meal kit delivery services like Blue Apron have made cooking a lot easier for busy Americans. Everyone from millennials to Boomers are finding the process easier than slaving over the stove for hours. But that convenience may be about to get even better, because prescription food kits could be on their way.

When fast food meets pharma

Everyone wants their meals to be delicious and nutritious, but not everyone has the time to measure, plan, and cook according to the proper portion sizes each person needs — it’s just too much work. Fast food chains have answered the problem of being too busy to cook, at the expense of health. Is there a way to have both the convenience of having cooked, well-planned meals without having to slave over a hot stove for hours?



We think so. There are already a number of meal prep delivery services where all the ingredients, recipes, and measurements are laid out. All you have to do is cook. There are other food delivery services that come with a constant calorie count. The prescription food hype just takes this to another level, with more customization and personalization depending on each person’s needs.

It’s like having a healthy, customized Google search that spits out possibilities for your next meal.

Are food prescription services worth pursuing?

If you’re healthy and have loads of time to cook or just simply find joy in making your favorite meals, it’s easy to snub food prescription services. But for people with chronic diseases, it can be a total game changer.

Most chronic diseases can be managed by lifestyle interventions. Reducing friction in all aspects of life, primarily when it comes to food, is important when it comes to illnesses such as diabetes. While food prescription services can’t replace your Thanksgiving turkey dinner, it will make it easier for people to stick with the program. After all, reducing the amount of decisions someone needs to make in a day makes it much easier to stick to it.

With food prescription, there’s no more need for meal planning, meal prepping, or even going to the groceries. Using next-level science, doctors can prescribe a diet plan that is proven to give you the nutrition that you need and supplement your body’s needs. You don’t need to worry about supplements, either. Whether you’re reading about Peter Attia supplements stack looking for more here, having a food prescription can work with supplements, or even disregard the need for it completely.

After all, it’s called food supplements for a reason.

The takeaway: are food prescriptions yay or nay?



While there’s still a long way to go for food prescription to take hold in our food culture and become mainstream, it can be something worth looking into when you’re trying to manage an illness. Services like these are just another way to make it easier to stick to a proper diet and reduces the need for iron willpower. The less decisions you have to make about what you eat, the easier it will be for you to say no to that burger for your next meal.