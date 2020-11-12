Why You Need Cloud Security Monitoring

With more enterprises moving their data and applications to the cloud, security has become a significant concern. Several studies indicate that cloud platforms offer enterprises a secure channel for storing data and applications. However, cloud security monitoring is of paramount importance for protecting your software applications and sensitive data.

The security solutions present need to match the speed and frequency of cloud deployment. It is also imperative to deploy modern security tools to prevent disastrous security attacks.

Gartner defines cloud security as the processes, services, and mechanisms deployed to control the compliance, security, and risks involved in cloud computing. However, this does not include security services delivered from the cloud and intended for use outside the cloud.

Here are some critical reasons why enterprises need to focus on cloud security:

Increasing Security Breaches

Just as cloud service providers and enterprises moving to the cloud have mushroomed, matching instances of security breaches have also increased. Such breaches have resulted in companies disabling their websites and shutting down their operations, leading to massive revenue loss. It is not easy to counter such incidents without a robust security system in place.

A Plethora of Security Options

Enterprises are bewildered by a plethora of security options, thanks to each service provider claiming the best security features they offer by default. Providers have dedicated teams they deploy on-site to administer and monitor security.

With each provider having a different approach and protocol, the quality of cloud security monitoring is affected. This may be because most providers have tied up with third parties for providing security services. Enterprises need to evaluate the efficacy of the security tools deployed by the providers before signing up.

Factors Affecting Data Storage Location

Most of the cloud service providers have their storage facilities in multiple locations spread across the world. It is very challenging for you to keep track of the exact location where your data is stored. Moreover, all the data need not be stored at a single location, adding to the confusion. With storage and security regulations varying from region to region, choosing a secure cloud storage alternative is challenging.

Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Data

For the sake of convenience, enterprises store corporate as well as customer data in the cloud. This grants their employees ready access to the data around-the-clock. However, it is a challenge to prevent unauthorized access to your sensitive data. It is imperative that you put in place a foolproof policy that clearly defines access rules.

Having authentication and authorization at multiple levels allows access to select employees. This helps in better cloud security monitoring and keeps your sensitive data secure.

Eliminating Data Loss

When you decide to opt for cloud storage, you may want to move both corporate and customer data to the cloud. Sensitive data stored in faraway locations are likely to be lost due to some unforeseen circumstances. You should instruct your IT team to duplicate the data and keep it as backup regularly.

Similarly, a robust disaster recovery strategy needs to be put in place to enable sensitive data recovery. When you integrate such backup strategies with data security, data loss can be prevented.

Matching the Speed and Frequency of Cloud

Most of you may be adept at developing, testing, and running software applications in the cloud. Some of you may even attempt positioning software builds in the cloud. It is critical that you have your IT teams detect and fix vulnerabilities that crop up during the development and testing exercises. You should deploy updated versions of the most modern security tools that match the cloud’s speed and frequency.

Data Loss or Theft at your Risk

Remember that when you move to the cloud, the cloud service provider rarely compensates you for any data loss or theft. It will help if you read the fine print in the agreement, which explicitly states that the cloud service provider does not have any liability in case of data loss or theft. Any data theft or loss is your sole responsibility, and you will be held responsible for any such losses. It is in your interest to implement a robust cloud security monitoring system to reduce the risks involved.

Summing it Up

Overall, it is critical that you keep in mind all security aspects before deciding to move your software applications and data to the cloud. Also, it makes sense to spend time and money while choosing your cloud platform. Assessing cloud security with due diligence makes sense.