Usually served in a specially styled glass, layers of fruit, yogurt or ice cream, and nuts, chocolate or even whipped cream are the ingredients on National Parfait Day on November 25.

The history of parfait can be traced to the invention of a popular dish, dessert, which has become part of the traditional three-course meal.

The word ‘dessert’ is derived from the French word ‘desservir,’ meaning ‘to clear the table’ in English. Its origin began with — you guessed it right — sugar.

In the Middle Ages, sugar was a rare product in Europe and was only enjoyed by the rich and the aristocrats on special occasions. From that period to the late 15th century, refined sugar served as a sweetener and seasoner, sprinkled on stew and roasted meat. The dessert itself was fruit, gingerbread, sugared almonds, and jelly. Sometimes cookies, marzipan, or meringues were served as desserts.

Middle Ages – Before dessert, as we know it today, the aristocrats ate fruits after meals.

16th Century: Sugar Sculptures – Chefs craft elaborate sugar sculptures to serve as the centerpiece during dessert.

17th Century: The Word ‘Dessert’ is First Used. After the French Revolution, individual desserts replaced the fruit course.

1892 – A French word that literally means “perfect” was originally used to describe a kind of frozen dessert beginning in 1892.

1892 – The oldest recipe with the name parfait comes from a French cookbook dated 1892.

In the United States, parfaits are served in the traditional French style by layering parfait cream, ice cream, gelato or pudding in a clear, tall glass topped with whipped cream, fruit or liqueurs.

The Northern United States expanded on the parfait and began to use yogurt layered with nuts or granola or fresh fruits which may be, but are not limited to, strawberries, blueberries, bananas or peaches. This idea spread quickly across all parts of the country, and the yogurt parfait gained popularity as a breakfast item.

The original parfait recipe was a frozen coffee-flavored French ice dessert constructed in parfait-shaped (tall and thin) ice cream molds.

French-style parfait is served on decorated plates instead of tall, thin glassware.

Origin of PARFAIT: French, literally, something perfect, from parfait perfect, from Latin perfectus.

Yogurt parfaits, also known as American parfaits, contain rich amounts of nutrients, such as protein, fiber, fats, and natural sugar, that provide needed energy for the brain and the body.

A glass of parfait could refresh, after a long day at work, or be an energy boost to continue working during the day.

Various countries across Europe, the Americas, and Asia have different recipes for the parfait. In the U.K., it refers to a very smooth meat paste, and the French boil egg, cream, and sugar syrup together to create the traditional parfait dish. Americans and Canadians make a parfait by layering parfait cream and ice cream and serving it in a tall, transparent glass.

