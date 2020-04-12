Why Two Factor Authentication Is Essential for Security

Does your business use 2FA? In light of recent data breaches around the nation, it may be time to start using this security practice to protect your business.

An increasing number of businesses around the nation have been hacked by cybercriminals who are usually never caught. Ransomware, adware, and other malicious software is a constant threat. The very best way to protect yourself and your business is to set up a comprehensive security strategy, and this includes two-factor authentication.

Start looking for ways you can implement this technology within your business, and speak to your managed services provider today to learn more.

Whether your business is small or large, international or local, keeper of large amounts of sensitive data or not, two-factor authentication should be critical to your login process.

Quantum IT specializes in IT services in Miami and offers the following advice.

What Is Two Factor Authentication?

Two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA, is a login protocol that adds an added layer of much-needed security to your company’s login process. According to CNet, “Without 2FA, you enter in your username and password, and then you’re done. The password is your single factor of authentication. The second factor makes your account more secure, in theory.”

It’s likely you’ve noticed that many tech companies — like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft — have already employed two-factor authentication for both their employees and their customers. If it’s not mandatory for these companies, then it’s certainly an option.

We advise that you employ two-factor authentication within your business as well. It should be used for yourself, your coworkers, and your employees.

The Trouble With Passwords

Anyone who’s used a digital device before knows that passwords are essential to protecting information. Unfortunately, in this day and age, simple passwords are becoming less and less secure. Why? The fact of the matter is that hackers love basic passwords because they’re easy to decipher — so easy, in fact, that anyone could go to any number of “hacking websites” and decode someone else’s Facebook or Instagram password.

Furthermore, even if an algorithm used by a cybercriminal can’t crack a password, sometimes they can simply be guessed. That’s because people often use their dog’s name, street address, social security number, or phone number as their password — all things that anyone could look up and probably find with a quick Google search. Add to that the fact that many people use the exact same password for their at-work desktop computer, laptop, email account, bank accounts, credit card accounts, and all of the shopping and streaming service accounts they use, and you can see how fragile passwords really are.

Something else is needed, and at this moment in time, two-factor authentication fills the void.

How Two Factor Authentication Works

There are several ways to employ two-factor authentication, and your MSP will be the best entity to discuss your options with.

For now, we can explain 2FA as a two-part login process. So, for example, when your employees sat down at their computers, the first thing they would do is put in something they know. This could be a password, code, or pin — or even a credit card number.

The next step would be to use something they possess to finish the login. This might be a code that is sent to the employee’s phone number and must be retrieved there and entered. It could be another handheld device that receives a code or pin. Or, it might even be biometric. So in that case, for example, your employees might have to show their face in front of a video camera (facial recognition), use their fingerprint, or say a special word or phrase with their own voice. Biometric login techniques are becoming quite popular and are extremely secure.

Are You Ready to Start Using Two Factor Authentication Within Your Business?

It’s a smart move.

