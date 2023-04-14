Why It’s Important to Keep Your Florida Home in Good Shape

Are you a proud homeowner? If so, you understand how important it is to maintain your house, especially living in the beautiful Sunshine State! Check out some of the reasons for keeping your house in optimal condition, including estate planning, resale value, health purposes, and saving money. We’ll also discuss how proper maintenance will boost curb appeal and save you cash with greater energy efficiency.

Estate Planning

Why should you keep your Florida home in tip-top shape? According to Legal Zoom, 77% of American adults believe, regardless of wealth, estate planning is important for everyone. Ensuring your house remains in good condition is a part of planning your estate properly. Maintaining your home increases its value and guarantees your family will inherit a nice piece of property.

Boosting Your Home’s Resale Value

One of the major benefits of maintaining your house is the potential to boost its value if you ever decide to sell. Regular upkeep, like painting it, new landscaping, and fixing minor repairs, will make your property more appealing to potential buyers. When it comes time to sell, a well-maintained residence is more likely to receive higher offers and sell faster.

A prime example of a valuable upgrade is installing a metal roof. According to RemodelingCosts.org, the ROI or cost-to-value is excellent for metal roofs, with homeowners getting back anywhere from 70% to 87% of money initially invested on a new standing seam metal roof when it goes back up for sale.

Creating a Healthy Living Environment

Keeping your Florida home in good shape isn’t just about aesthetics and resale value – it’s also crucial for your and your family’s well-being. A well-maintained home can help prevent mold, pests, and other health hazards. For example, a properly functioning septic tank ensures a healthy place to live.

According to Bio-Sol, a well-functioning septic tank should be able to get rid of 25-35% of the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) load and at least 60% of the solid waste. In addition, regular septic system maintenance will help you avoid expensive repairs and protect your family’s overall health.

Reducing Long-term Costs

While investing in repairs and maintenance may seem like an unnecessary expense, doing it will eventually save you money in the long run. Regular upkeep helps you avoid greater damages which often come with higher repair bills. For instance, a small roof leak can quickly become a much bigger issue if not dealt with right away. You can lower the likelihood of serious damage by staying on top of both maintenance and repairs.

Improving Energy Efficiency

Another great reason to keep your property up to par is to improve energy efficiency. Routine maintenance helps to identify areas where you may be losing energy, like poor insulation, outdated appliances, or inefficient HVAC equipment. Facing these issues right away will lower your utility bills. You’ll be doing your part to protect the environment too!

Protecting Your Investment

Your residence is likely one of your biggest investments, and it’s important to keep it safe. Regular maintenance will help you avoid potential issues and ensure your property remains in the same excellent shape it was when you first bought it. Taking care of your home also provides a sense of pride, knowing that you’re doing everything you can for either future generations or for when it goes back on the market.

Enhancing Curb Appeal

A well-maintained house has a charm that is hard to deny. An attractive exterior and well-kept landscaping will greatly impact your home’s overall appearance. By investing in your home’s curb appeal, you’ll improve its value and create a more inviting living space for you, your family, and any guests you may have to visit.

Maintaining your property is essential for a variety of reasons. From estate planning to boosting resale value, ensuring a healthy living environment, and reducing long-term costs, keeping your home in good shape is your job as a homeowner. Follow these tips and tricks, and you’ll be on the right path.