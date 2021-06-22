Why Is The California Wine Club One Of The Best ?

Suppose you enjoy having a glass of Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio before you go to bed at night. In that case, you may benefit from joining a program that offers expert suggestions on new types to try, sends hand-picked selections, so you don’t have to run to the store after work, and ensures you are receiving a high-quality product each and every time!

California Wine Club is one of the best wine clubs you can join! If you love all types of wines and want excellent customer service, great value, and high-quality wines, then look no further.

Some of the benefits of wine clubs include trying small handcrafted wines that are not widely available, choosing unique and homemade options instead of mass-produced wines. This winery has been producing some top-tier wine options since the 1990s, ensuring you are choosing a reliable and reputable brand.

The employees of California Wine Club ensure all the wines chosen are top-notch and are put through a rigorous testing process that ensures the wines sent to members are going to be loved each and every time. All of the wines sent to members come from small, artisan wineries, ensuring you get high-quality and local wines that are unique and personal.

Other benefits of joining this wine club include following their buying guide that helps with pairing tips, taking advantage of personal wine consultants who help you with any questions, enjoy cheap shipping and go on VIP tours of wineries from the featured wines.

Overdeliver on value

One of the best qualities of the California Wine Club is the high-quality wines and value from this winery. You can choose from different wine club levels to suit your personalized needs.

In addition, there are various levels of membership:

The premier series includes two hand-selected wines, a guide to the winery, a personal wine consultant, 50% off retail prices, and VIP tours and tastings at family wineries.

The signature series includes 2-4 bottles of California wines, a guide to the wineries, a personal wine consultant, discounts when you order favorite wines, and inexpensive shipping.

The international series includes two different handcrafted wines, a guide to the wineries, a personal wine consultant, cheap shipping, discount on favorite wines, inexpensive shipping, and VIP tours.

The Aged Cabernet series includes two different Napa or Sonoma Valley Cabernet bottles, a guide to the wineries, a personal wine consultant, discounts on your favorites, $1 shipping, and VIP touring.

The Pacific northwest series includes two handcrafted wines from artisan wineries of Oregon or Washington.

The Case Club Series offers twelve handcrafted wines from California, Washington, or Oregon.

Customer service

The second quality of California Wine Club that sets it apart from others includes excellent levels of customer service that keep clients coming back for more.

Quality

Finally, the quality of wines is always high at California Wine Club. Each type is from an artisan vineyard that puts time and effort into choosing and selecting their wines for shipment.

The California Wine Club is one of the best wine clubs to join. With high levels of customer service, quality wines and extreme value with different membership levels, you can ensure you will end up finding your new favorite wines from this reputable wine club.