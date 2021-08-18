Why Get Vaccinated? (Video)

A COVID-19 vaccine might:

Prevent you from getting COVID-19 or from becoming seriously ill or dying of COVID-19.





Prevent you from spreading the COVID-19 virus to others.





Add to the number of people in the community who are protected from getting COVID-19.





Prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading and replicating, which allows it to mutate and possibly become more resistant to vaccines.

Click on the link so you can learn much more about why you should get vaccinated. You will find answers about the Delta variant, vaccine facts, podcasts and more.