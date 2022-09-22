Why Does Every Off-Road Vehicle Need a Fire Extinguisher?

When you’re planning for an off-road excursion, you probably fill your UTV with essential items like food, water, chargers and replacement parts.

However, it’s important to remember that a fire extinguisher should be included in your list of necessary accessories. This item is often overlooked but can come in handy if you need to put out an unexpected fire before it gets out of control.

If you have a fire extinguisher with you, you can prevent serious damage to your UTV and keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

Which Extinguisher Should You Buy?

Fire extinguishers are available in several sizes, but a three lb. model is usually suitable for an off-roading vehicle. You may want to buy at least two refills, depending on how often you use your UTV. Remember that a fire extinguisher could save you from having to pay for extensive damage in the long run, so it’s important to make sure the extinguisher is functioning properly at all times.

Where Should You Mount the Extinguisher?

Mount one fire extinguisher on the transmission tunnel of your vehicle on the passenger side. Mount an additional extinguisher near or on the rear gate of the vehicle. If you have a smaller UTV, mount the extinguisher on the roll bar. Your fire extinguishers should be readily accessible so you can reach them in a matter of seconds. Make sure your passengers know where the extinguishers are located before you start your trip.

Types of Fire Extinguishers to Consider

Fire extinguishers are available in several sizes and styles. Here are some of the most common types of choose from:

Dry Chemical Extinguishers

It is the most popular type of fire extinguisher. These devices receive a letter grade to distinguish the type of fire the extinguisher is designed for. Be sure to purchase a device that is rated “ABC.” It indicates that the extinguisher will treat electrical and fuel fires as well as smaller fires. These extinguishers are easy to operate, but they need to be recharged regularly because the pressure drops after you use the extinguisher.

Check the nozzle often to see if there is clogging, and take the extinguisher to a professional facility to have it unclogged at least once a year. Keep in mind that the dry chemical can be corrosive, so keep the extinguisher away from all electronic equipment. After using the extinguisher, thoroughly clean any items that will be exposed to the dry chemical.

Halon Extinguishers

Halon is very effective for eliminating fire. However, the chemical has been banned because it negatively affects the ozone layer. For this reason, it may be challenging to find halon extinguishers, which tend to be more expensive than other varieties. On the other hand, halon extinguishers quickly suppress fires and don’t leave any residue. In addition, the halon gas will disperse easily in the wind, so this extinguisher is best for enclosed or small spaces.

These fire extinguishers are considered safer than halon varieties, and Halotron works well outdoors. The extinguisher chemical doesn’t leave a residue behind, but it may be harder to find since they are usually reserved for industrial settings. These extinguishers can be costly as well.

CO2 Extinguishers

CO2 fire extinguishers emit an odorless and colorless gas that smothers a fire in a matter of seconds by stripping the fire of oxygen. These extinguishers don’t leave a chemical film on your items and work well in small spaces. However, it’s important not to be exposed to CO2 for long periods of time since the chemical can impact your health.

When you need Talon parts, such as a fire extinguisher or extinguisher mount, you can visit your local Talon dealership for recommendations. You can also get suggestions from family and friends who are active off-roaders.

The more prepared you are for your next off-roading adventure, the more you’ll be able to comfortably enjoy all the beauty and exciting terrain that nature has to offer.