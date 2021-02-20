Why Do You Have Tingling Legs?

Have you ever experienced tingling legs? The chances are that you may be suffering from restless leg syndrome! This is a very frustrating health issue to deal with, and often you can be left feeling helpless.

There is a range of things you can do to self-diagnose your issue (although we highly recommend also visiting a doctor!) and help alleviate the symptoms of restless leg syndrome. If you are continually dealing with tingling legs, some of the signs may be restless leg syndrome.

You have a constant urge to move your legs

Much like the name suggests, a telling sign you have restless leg syndrome is that you literally can’t stop moving your legs. This is often because you can not get comfortable! Most people experience this when they are in bed or in the car or on a plane for long periods. You then have the constant urge to adjust your position and move your legs!

Your legs twitch at night

This one may be harder to self-diagnose as you will likely be deep asleep, but if your partner continually notices that your legs are twitching and kicking throughout the night, you may be suffering from restless leg syndrome. You will also likely wake up with a tingling sensation in your leg and may feel strange feelings in your legs.

Your legs often experience unpleasant sensations

Each individual tends to describe the tingling sensation in their legs differently, ranging from throbbing to itching, cramping, and even creeping feelings. All are unpleasant experiences and something that you should not have to continue to endure.

So why is this happening to you? While the reasonings will differ from person to person, here are a few common reasons why you continue to get that tingling leg sensation.

You are iron deficient

Suffering from iron deficiency can cause a range of health issues, including tingling legs! This is because your body does not have enough energy or strength to function properly, causing poor blood circulation and airflow through your body. This is an easy fix, though, as getting more iron into your body can be done through eating meat and vegetables or taking an iron supplement pill.

You have diabetes

This one is a bit more severe and needs to be addressed immediately. Diabetes can be a cause of restless leg syndrome if it is not dealt with in time. When you don’t care for your diabetes correctly, one of the most significant effects can be nerve damage to your feet. This, in turn, will cause your legs to get a tingling sensation.

You have a spinal injury

One of the more severe causes of tingling legs is damage to your spinal cord. Our legs are connected to our spine, and when a disc becomes out of place, it can cause circulation to be altered and for our legs to feel a tingling sensation.

But the great news is that there are multiple options to help you deal with your tingly legs. An easy at-home fix would be elevating your legs with a knee pillow. This will help your body’s alignment and get the blood flowing to your legs more evenly and streamlined. Whether you are lying on a couch or in bed, this pillow is a great go-to for when the symptoms become too difficult to deal with.

This goes without saying, though, that in addition to using a knee pillow, you should be talking to your doctor about your symptoms as well so that you can prevent any long-term damage from occurring in your body and address any more significant issues that may be playing a role in your discomfort.