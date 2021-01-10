Why Do Bruises Itch? Causes, Treatments, And When To See A Doctor

Bruises are also called contusions. Most bruises heal without medical treatment, and it is normal for a bruise to change colors and even itch during this process. A bruise will look different according to a person’s skin color and may be more difficult to identify on darker skin. In general, bruises appear as discolored or darker patches on the skin. Learn more about how to identify bruises on darker skin here. Bruises can look red or purple when they first appear, changing to yellowy-green as they heal. This is the time when bruises may start itching. Muscles and bones can bruise, too. Bruises can cause the surrounding areas to become swollen, stiff, and sore. A bruised muscle may cause reduced motion, while more severe bruises, or hematomas, can cause a raised, swollen, and painful bump to form.

Why do bruises itch? Researchers have not determined why some bruises itch. Contributing factors can include dry skin and the healing process itself. Dry skin is often itchy. If people with dry skin develop a bruise, the area can become very sensitive and painful. If a person does not moisturize the dry skin where the bruise is, the bruise might become itchy. Older adults may be particularly vulnerable to itchy bruises since they tend to bruise more easily and are more likely to have dry skin. Long-lasting bruises on the hands and arms are called actinic purpura. Most often seen in older adults, actinic purpura typically develop due to thin skin, weakened blood vessels, and the use of steroids and blood thinners, such as coumadin and alcohol. People with dry skin may develop itchy bruises. Bruises are a type of wound known as a pressure wound. According to a 2015 article, itching is a typical healing response for all types of wounds. Experts say histamine, which the body releases as a wound heals, and high bilirubin levels, which can also increase as wounds heal, can cause itching. Sometimes, bruises develop as a result of an itch. For example, some people are so sensitive to bites from mosquitos, bed bugs, or other pests that they scratch hard enough to give themselves bruises.

Can it be a sign of infection? An itchy bruise is usually not a sign of infection. Experts list increasing pain and swelling, expanding discoloration of the skin, pus, and feeling sick as key signs of wound infection. They do not mention itching as a sign. Additionally, while many different infections, such as cellulitis, folliculitis, impetigo, and chickenpox, can affect the skin, these do not resemble bruises. According to the American Cancer Society, itching can have associations with severe illnesses, such as leukemia, cancer of the blood cells. However, when a person has leukemia or another blood cancer, they typically experience itching over their whole body, not just one spot. A person cannot trace this kind of itching back to a rash, bruise, or dry skin.

How to treat an itchy bruise The basic treatment for bruises, whether they itch or not, involves: resting and elevating the bruised area if possible and comfortable

icing the site in the first 2 days after the injury

applying heat to the injury after 48 hours

taking over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medication, if needed Further treatment can benefit an itchy bruise: washing the bruised area with warm, not hot, water

using gentle, non-irritating soap

applying soothing lotions to treat dry skin and calm the itch

taking OTC antihistamines, if needed Itchy rash with bruising

People who have what appears to be an itchy bruise but have no apparent reason for a bruise may have a skin condition that causes a rash. For example, skin conditions, such as eczema or atopic dermatitis can cause rashes that are so itchy that people bruise themselves while scratching or rubbing. The condition can also cause the skin to discolor over time, so the affected area looks more like a bruise than a rash. Psoriasis is another common skin condition. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation in 2014, more than 8 million people in the United States had psoriasis. Psoriasis can cause itchy scales to develop anywhere on the body, particularly the knees, elbows, and scalp. When People of Color have psoriasis, their plaques tend to be purple, grayish, or darker brown and may look more like bruises than psoriasis plaques.

When to contact a doctor

The majority of bruises heal without medical treatment. Indications that it may be time to contact a doctor for treatment include: frequently bruising with no apparent reason

having a bruise that lasts for more than 2 weeks without much improvement

developing signs of infection, such as increasing redness or swelling, around the bruise Experiencing significant pain or pressure in the injured area may signify a serious condition called compartment syndrome, which requires prompt medical treatment. Summary