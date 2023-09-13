Whose Ready To Take the Train to Orlando?

Android Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, today announced that service to Orlando International Airport will begin on September 22, 2023. Get ready to connect between Orlando and South Florida (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach) with inaugural rides available for booking at gobrightline.com or by downloading the Brightline app on iOS and

“Opening Orlando fulfills our ultimate business model. We have seen incredible enthusiasm from the business and tourism industries eager to travel between Central and South Florida,” shared Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “As we start service to Orlando for peak holiday seasons, I encourage everyone to check calendars, make plans, visit our website or app and reserve a seat now.”

For a limited time, Brightline is offering one-way SMART fares starting at $79 for adults and $39 for kids. Groups of 4+ will automatically save an additional 25 percent on SMART fares. SMART service offers a comfortable business-class option onboard in hand-stitched leather seats, complimentary Starlink WiFi, multiple power and USB outlets and an array of food and beverages available for purchase.

One-way PREMIUM fares start at $149, a first-class experience with added amenities including a dedicated PREMIUM lounge, priority boarding, checked luggage, and complimentary snacks and beverages throughout the journey.

Brightline also offers a variety of industry promotions for its guests. For corporate riders, Brightline for Business is a dedicated portal for companies to save with fixed-rate rides designed for company needs.

Starting this fall, students with eligible email domains can receive up to 25 percent off SMART rides after creating a Brightline account using an active college or university email.

Travel advisors can can sign up now for information on discounted rates. Brightline expects to offer commissionable fares in the near future and to be bookable on GDS by the end of 2023.

Reasons to Ride North

Brightline service to Orlando kick-off weekend coincides with Inter Miami battling in-state rival Orlando City at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando on September 24. Fans of Karol G can take in her show as she takes the stage at Camping World Stadium the same evening.

Throughout the fall, travelers can connect from South Florida to Orlando for seasonal events including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World along with Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando.

Reasons to Ride South

. Brightline riders originating in Central Florida can travel south to dine their way across South Florida with special restaurant months across the region from West Palm Beach to Miami. This fall, visitors to Miami can watch a HEAT game or favorite performer at the Kaseya Center, stop in Fort Lauderdale to root on the legendary Lionel Messi as he plays his first season with Inter Miami CF , visit art murals in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village, grab brunch at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach, enjoy one of the Miami’s top food festivals with South Beach Seafood Festival , or dance the night away at III Points Music Festival

Brightline guests can conveniently connect to South Florida ports and the region’s many beaches.

And, for NFL fans, the Miami Dolphins home opener is September 24 against the Denver Broncos, with shuttles available from the Brightline Aventura Station to Hard Rock Stadium.

Get Connected with Brightline+

In Orlando, transportation and mobility options will cater to the unique needs of the Orlando visitor through Brightline+ products available to book directly through the Brightline app and website. When booked, guests receive a confirmation email and instructions on how to add on extras such as parking, checked baggage, and Brightline+ mobility options closer to their trip date.

In South Florida, Brightline’s stations are within walking distance of major attractions. For those looking to travel beyond the city centers, Brightline+ offers a wide variety of first and last-mile mobility options to get guests to and from the stations. Guests simply pre-book an Uber during the train reservation process or opt for walk-up services including fixed route pickup and drop-off shuttles to the airports, neighborhood electric vehicles that take guests anywhere within a three-mile radius of the stations and dedicated event shuttles.

PREMIUM booked guests also enjoy Brightline’s first and last-mile service to get to and from the station with complimentary Uber rides anywhere within a five-mile radius in South Florida. To see all Brightline+ services available, visit gobrightline.com/mobility

With so many reasons to ride Brightline connecting Florida’s two fastest-growing regions, guests are encouraged to sign up for Brightline emails on gobrightline.com to learn about the latest upcoming happenings. To learn more about where Brightline can take you next, visit the Explore Reason to Ride page

About Brightline

Brightline is the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, higher-speed rail service in America. The company currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach, with Orlando beginning service on Sept. 22, 2023. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Travel and included in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Hot List for the best new ways to travel.