Which Florida Teams Will Reach The Playoffs?

Florida is usually well-represented in the playoffs. In 2022, 12 of the 14 playoff teams featured former Gators, accounting for 22 players in total. Despite this, Florida NFL franchises haven’t had a great deal of success in the last couple of decades. In fact, teams from Florida have only won the Super Bowl on four occasions, despite the big game being hosted here on 17 occasions.

So, will that poor run change in 2022/23? What are the bookmakers saying about Florida teams for the upcoming NFL season and how many of them will reach the Super Bowl?

Let’s take a closer look at each of the NFL’s three FL franchises:

Jacksonville Jaguars

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars. They had a terrible season last time around, recording just three home victories and losing every fixture on the road. It was a season to forget.

They have made some big improvements in the linebacker position and have also strengthened their overall offense line. The running back position is stronger and we may finally see Trevor Lawrence reach his true potential.

Sportsbooks in Florida have ranked the Jags three of four to win the AFC South, but these odds don’t paint a complete picture. Yes, it will be tough, and there is a good chance that this will be another washout from the Florida franchise. But that price is largely down to the uncertainty that surrounds this team.

Right now, it’s a faith bet. If you think the Jags can pull it off, it might be worth the wager. The best thing to do, however, is to watch those first couple of games, see how the team gels together, and then place your bet.

We’re torn. Our heart says there is an outside chance. Our head says otherwise. If you’re looking for some big odds and an outside bet, by all means, back the Jags, but there are better wagers out there.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins’ offense has significantly improved this year and they head into the new season as one of the favorites to win the AFC East. They now have Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead and also welcomed new Head Coach Mike McDaniel in the off-season.

Tyreek Hill is a Super Bowl champion and a 6-time Pro Bowler with over 6,600 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns. If he’s fit and creates a strong QB partnership, he could be one of the stars of the season.

If their offense can play to expectations and their defense can perform as it did last season, this should be a very interesting year for the Miami franchise.

The Dolphins desperately need to avoid the same terrible form that saw them record 7 losses in their first 8 games and maintain the form they displayed when they finally turned things around.

Their newfound stability at quarterback should help with that. They couldn’t make a decision last season and switched between Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett, making it difficult for the offense to find its rhythm and leading to a lot of disappointing games and “nearly” moments. In 2022, they have finally settled on one quarterback and will be relying on Tagovailoa to shine in his third year in the NFL.

Tagovailoa is currently 3-0 against Belichick’s Patriots, a record that’s quickly turning him into a legend among the Miami faithful. That record will be tested, but the QB could take the Dolphins to one of their best finishes in years.

Miami was very close to making the playoffs last season and only just lost out to the Titans. This year, we expect them to go one step further and make the post-season. Whether they have the skill and experience to keep going is a different matter entirely, but there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing Miami in the playoffs at the end of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We have saved the best until last. Fans of the Dolphins and Jaguars might not agree, but as far as the bookmakers and neutrals are concerned, the Buccs have the best chance of making the playoffs. In fact, many sportsbooks rank Buccaneers as the second favorites behind the Buffalo Bills, with the odds suggesting it could be a close-run thing.

Current Super Bowl odds have the Buccs at +900 and that’s largely down to Tom Brady, who’s gunning for yet another Super Bowl ring. The G.O.A.T just doesn’t know when to call it a day, and as long as he remains one of the best in the league, why should he?

The 45-year-old is starting his 22nd season in the NFL and brings a jaw-dropping 624 touchdown passes and over 84,000 passing yards to the table. Needless to say, Brady is instrumental to Tampa Bay’s success, and he can rely on some great receivers to get the job done.

It’s not really a question of whether the Buccs can make the playoffs or not. They’re going up against a fairly weak NFC and making the playoffs is all but a foregone conclusion. As long as their star man stays fit, which is rarely a problem, we can expect a dominant showing from Tampa.

The real question is whether or not Brady can win his 8th Super Bowl and add more accolades and records to his illustrious and seemingly never-ending career.

Summary: A Good Year for Florida Franchises in 2022/23?

If current futures odds are anything to go by, this could be a tough year for Florida and one that rests on the competence of Brady’s Buccs. The Tampa franchise is one of the hot favorites to win the Super Bowl and should be there or thereabouts at the end of play.

The Jags could still make it to the playoffs and put in a valiant effort, but it’s unlikely. As for the Dolphins, we’re tipping them to make the playoffs. If their star players stay fit and perform to expectations, they could be a good dark horse bet for the Super Bowl itself. But it’s a long shot and there is more value elsewhere.