Which Florida Teams Are Worth Betting On

When it comes to Florida, the only thing hotter than the weather are its pro sports teams. From the NFL to the NHL, the Sunshine State’s teams are on fire. There is no more exciting time for sports betting in Florida.

There are a myriad of ways to bet on Florida sports teams. Betting on them to win a game is the most common form, but betting on them to win a championship, their conference, or their division is also doable and potentially more lucrative.

When it comes to the Florida sports teams, it’s an embarrassment of riches. Almost every team in Florida is worth betting on. We’ll preview the top teams and the biggest bets you can make on them.

Betting on the Florida teams

When finding a team to bet on, the first thing to look for is how good the team is. You shouldn’t be caught dead betting on bad teams. But also look out for the return on the bet.

Here are the top Florida teams to bet on and for which category.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl (14-1)

No NFL team has ever won the Super Bowl on their home turf. But there’s a first time for everything. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are likely heading to the playoffs after another epic comeback.

The Buccaneers will have their work cut out in a dangerous NFC that features the division rivals New Orleans, the prolific

But Tampa Bay has the makings of a champion. They have a top-notch defense that suffocates an opponent’s rushing attack plus one of the most talented offenses.

Most importantly, they have the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Brady isn’t posting gaudy numbers. But when it comes down to the final moments of a playoff game, there’s nobody else you’d rather have.

Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup (8-1)

The Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win and it’s even harder to win it twice in a row. There’s a reason Pittsburgh has been the only team to repeat in over 20 years.

A Stanley Cup hangover could be real, but the Lightning have kept the core intact. Conn Smythe winner Victor Hedman will be back and better than ever. And he’s only still just 29 and hitting his peak.

Tyler Johnson showed the hockey world what he’s truly about in the playoffs and arguably should have won the Conn Smythe. Meanwhile, the 2019 Art Ross winner and back-to-back 100-point scorer Nikita Kucherov will still be potent.

All of this and Andrei Vasilevsky is still ironclad in net. Colorado and Las Vegas are favored more per Vegas odds, but there’s no logical reason why Tampa Bay shouldn’t repeat. If they stay healthy and focused, they can beat anyone.

Miami Heat to win the Eastern Conference (11-2)

As if the Heat didn’t need enough motivation, they’re being lined by oddsmakers as only the fourth-best team to win the East. Somewhere, Jimmy Butler is smiling.

The Brooklyn Nets (who are the favorites) will be a monster with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. But the Bucks and Celtics, two teams Miami beat, being ahead of them has to be a sign of disrespect.

Milwaukee improved by acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Pelicans, but this puts them evenly with Miami if anything. Boston lost Gordon Hayward while Kemba Walker continues to be hampered by knee injuries.

The short offseason could affect Miami in some way. But the Heat’s core are young and inspired and should be ready to go at it from day one. Coach Erik Spoelstra is the NBA’s best coach and will have Miami in tip-top shape from the first tipoff to the NBA Finals.

Tampa Bay Rays to win the American League (AL) – (10-1)

Tampa Bay has not one, not two, but three teams worthy of winning their respective leagues (four if you count the Tampa Bay Raptors). The Rays should be more than motivated following the heartbreak at the World Series.

The Rays don’t have any superstars but have something better: a collection of solid defensive players from almost every position. Their rotation features few if any weaknesses while their basemen are ready if the pitchers make any mistakes.

On offense, Tampa Bay is serviceable. They could improve in this area, but have enough going that they can sustain their defense.

Brandon Lowe is a budding star at second base while Nick Anderson could be the best reliever in the American League. This Tampa Bay team isn’t going anywhere. They’re just getting started.