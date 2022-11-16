Which CBD Product is Best for Sleep?

CBD has become massively popular over the last decade, to the extent that practically everyone knows that this cannabinoid is commonly used for sleep. New CBD users, however, often have trouble figuring out exactly which type of product is best for sleep. Learn about the different types of CBD products that are available to determine which one will help you get to sleep at night the best.

What Is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid naturally found in hemp. Instead of getting you high, CBD makes you feel mildly relaxed — a relaxation that many users report evolves into full-blown sleepiness, especially when used at night.

Due to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD is now widely sold online, making it easy for any adult to buy this cannabinoid and have it shipped to their door. You’ll need to figure out which type of product to buy first, though.

What Kinds of CBD Products Are There?

We’ll start with a general overview of the types of CBD products that are available before revealing which option is best for sleep:

CBD Gummies

CBD gummies make taking CBD convenient and tasty. Hemp oil naturally has a potent flavor, but the sweeteners and flavorings in gummies help cover up CBD’s “plant-y” taste.

Available in dozens of different flavors, the ingredients used in CBD gummies also vary significantly, making it important to choose an all-natural or organic option. Whether you’re using CBD gummies for sleep and insomnia or any other purpose, you’ll find that the convenience of this product type can’t be beat.

CBD Capsules

CBD capsules are just about as convenient as CBD gummies, but they have all the pizazz of a daily multivitamin. If you’re looking for a product type that’s a little bit less boring and won’t get stuck in your throat, try CBD gummies instead.

CBD Tinctures

While complicated and perpetually posing the danger of a major mess, CBD tinctures can’t be beat if you want to take large doses of CBD and feel this cannabinoid as quickly as possible. By absorbing under your tongue before ingestion, CBD tinctures kick in faster than most other types of CBD products.

CBD Topicals

Instead of providing effects throughout your body, CBD topicals deliver the benefits of CBD in one particular area. When it comes to using CBD for sleep, topicals are usually only useful if you suffer from chronic pain in a particular area of your body.

Is CBD Good for Sleep?

Before we determine which CBD product is best for sleep, we need to answer a more fundamental question: Is CBD good for sleep in the first place?

Countless CBD users would indicate that it is. They swear by CBD for sleep and indicate that it is far more useful than common alternatives like melatonin. As you’ll see, the research tends to back up these claims.

CBD Sleep Studies

The sleep-promoting potential of CBD had been examined to some degree previously, but the first major clinical study on the subject was published in 2019. Seventy-two subjects with sleep problems caused by anxiety used CBD for two months, and after the first month, sleep scores had improved in two-thirds of the patients. A subsequent 2021 literature review called for more studies to be conducted into the usefulness of CBD for sleep — a call we echo.

Which CBD Product Type Is Best for Sleep?

Now that all the context is in place, we can answer the question of the hour: Which CBD product should you try if you want to experience better sleep? The answer, in our opinion, is CBD gummies.

Compared to tinctures, CBD gummies are far less messy to keep by your bedside. The issue with capsules, furthermore, is that there’s nothing worse than getting a pill stuck in your throat when you’re trying to go to sleep.

The small amount of carbs in CBD gummies may contribute positively to your sleep as well. When you eat carbs right before bed, you experience a momentary rush of euphoria that naturally crests into a sleep-inducing carb crash. Enjoy one or two sweet CBD gummies right before bed, and enjoy sweet dreams all night long.