Where’s Marty McFly’s Guitar? Search Is On For ‘Back To The Future’ Prop 4 Decades Later (Video)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marty McFly grabbed a guitar in “Back to the Future” and rocked out with the band at a 1950s high school dance, helping him narrowly avoid blinking out of existence before time-traveling back to the 1980s.
The guitar, in real life, wasn’t as lucky.
Filmmakers went looking for the instrument while making the movie’s 1989 sequel, but even now it’s nowhere to be found. Four decades after the blockbuster film debuted, the guitar’s creator has launched a search for the iconic Cherry Red Gibson ES-345.
Gibson, which is based in Nashville, is asking the public for help tracking it down as the movie turns 40 and as the company produces a new documentary about the search and the film, “Lost to the Future.”
In a video by Gibson, with the movie’s theme song playing in the background, “Back to the Future” stars such as Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Harry Waters Jr. make a cinematic plea. There’s also a surprise appearance by Huey Lewis, whose band Huey Lewis and the News performed the soundtrack’s headliner song, “The Power of Love.”
Lloyd, in the cadence of Doc Brown, says in the video that the guitar has been “lost to the future.”
