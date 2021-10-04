Where To Get Prescription Discounts

Medically reviewed by Jenneh Rishe, RN — Written by Kristina Galea

This article looks at the different prescription discount cards and subscriptions that may help people save money on medication and other treatments. It also explores nonprofit organizations and pharmaceutical companies that offer assistance programs. Please note that the writer of this article has not tried these products. All information presented is purely research-based.

SingleCare

SingleCare is a prescription discount plan available for individuals aged 13 years and older who live in the United States. However, it is not a health insurance plan. Instead, the plan collaborates with various pharmacies to offer a free prescription discount program. With this plan, a person can purchase prescription medications at reduced prices. Individuals can also use the SingleCare plan through a smartphone app. People can get the SingleCare discount card whether they have health insurance or not. The discounts a person can access do not depend on their income, and individuals can reportedly save up to 80% on prescription drugs. Customers can ask pharmacists for the prescription’s retail price and then apply a SingleCare coupon for the free discount. Pharmacies and medications Some U.S. pharmacies that accept the SingleCare prescription savings card include: Walmart

CVS Pharmacy

Walgreens

Kroger

Publix SingleCare is also available for most medications — individuals can look up drugs in the search bar on the SingleCare website and check whether they can get a discount. Some of the medications eligible for a SingleCare discount include: Viagra

Pristiq

Dexilant

Chantix

Advair Pros and cons There are various advantages and disadvantages of SingleCare, including the below. Pros available for people with and without insurance

free membership

no credit card enrollment

home delivery option available Cons limited partnerships with pharmacies

different cards and coupons may be confusing LEARN MORE America’s Pharmacy

America’s Pharmacy is a free prescription savings card available for adults living in the U.S. Similar to SingleCare, individuals can save up to 80% on prescription drugs with the service, which collaborates with more than 62,000 pharmacies. Once people complete their prescription, they can present their card or coupon to a pharmacist to receive a discount. They can also download the America’s Pharmacy app on their smartphone to find the nearest participating pharmacy and see how much they can save. In addition, individuals could receive discounts on pet medications. Pharmacies and medications Some of the pharmacies that accept the America’s Pharmacy prescription savings card include: CVS Pharmacy

Kroger

Albertsons

Rite Aid

Walgreens America’s Pharmacy also offers different discounts depending on the drug a person needs to purchase. People may also get alternative discounts depending on whether they have health insurance or not. According to reviews, individuals who are unemployed and do not have health insurance can access this discount plan. Some medications available from America’s Pharmacy prescription discounts include: Xanax

Viagra

Neurontin

Prevacid

Flomax

Provigil Pros and cons There are various advantages and disadvantages of America’s Pharmacy, including the below. Pros available for human and pet medications

free membership and no enrolment fees

smartphone app available to view discounts and participating pharmacies Cons customer representatives unavailable on weekends

unavailable with insurance plans or government-funded programs, including Medicare or Medicaid LEARN MORE

AARP Prescription Discount Card The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) offers a free prescription discount card for U.S. residents. People do not need health insurance to use the AARP prescription discount card. Those who are members of the organization may also benefit from additional features, such as: home deliveries

medication reminders

access to caregivers Pharmacies and medications According to the AARP Program website, individuals can save at over 66,000 participating pharmacies, including Kroger, Walmart, and Walgreens. People can also use the card on medications with approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and there is no limit on how often they can use it. A person also can access discounts for branded, generic, and over-the-counter (OTC) medications. However, individuals will need a prescription to receive OTC drugs. Pros and cons There are various advantages and disadvantages of the AARP Prescription Discount Card, including the below. Pros home delivery options and additional benefits for AARP members

provides educational materials on its website

available for generic and brand-name drugs Cons prescription required for OTC medications

no smartphone app available LEARN MORE

Costco Wholesale People can consider the Costco Membership Prescription Program (CMPP) for discounts on medications and immunization treatments. This program is available for people aged 18 years and older. Additionally, a person can add pets and those under 18 years of age as dependents. Pharmacies and medications Thousands of pharmacies accept the CMPP discount scheme, and people can save between 2% and 40% on prescription and OTC products. Some medications the CMPP covers include: tramadol

Yaz

Yasmin

folic acid

Prozac

Cialis Pros and cons There are various advantages and disadvantages of the CMPP, including the below. Pros covers prescription and OTC drugs, including pet medications

discounts on immunization treatments

available for all U.S. Costco pharmacies Cons limited dosage options

not available in combination with governmental programs LEARN MORE GoodRx Prescription Discount Card

With the GoodRx prescription discount card, a person can save up to 80% on prescription medications. Individuals can also get discounts for their family members and pets, and there is no fee to join. Additionally, the discount card has no expiry date. According to the GoodRx website, the card has helped people save $20 billion on healthcare and prescription medications. A person can also use the GoodRx mobile app to compare prices and save on prescriptions. Pharmacies and medications Over 70,000 pharmacies in the U.S. offer discounts for people with the GoodRx prescription discount card. Some of these include: Walmart

Costco

Kroger

CVS Pharmacy

Safeway Some medications people can get with the GoodRx discount card include: Integra

Differin

Ativan

MiraLAX Pros and cons There are various advantages and disadvantages of this GoodRx service, including the below. Pros offers a mobile app to compare prices

free mail delivery

covers pet medications Cons monthly subscription fee

prescriptions needed for OTC drugs LEARN MORE

Alternative options

According to the FDA, generic medications can be 80–85% cheaper than their branded counterparts. There are also other companies that offer discounts or financial assistance, including the below. Nonprofit organizations

A person could access discount medications via nonprofit organizations. Some nonprofit organizations offering this support may include: NeedyMeds : Offers patient assistance programs, drug discount programs, and free or low cost medical care. Its database is free, and people may benefit from a 40% discount on medical equipment.

Offers patient assistance programs, drug discount programs, and free or low cost medical care. Its database is free, and people may benefit from a 40% discount on medical equipment. RxAssist : RxAssist is available for doctors who wish to help individuals obtain free medications or products at a low cost. Individuals can also use RxAssist to learn about the ways they can manage the cost of their medication.

RxAssist is available for doctors who wish to help individuals obtain free medications or products at a low cost. Individuals can also use RxAssist to learn about the ways they can manage the cost of their medication. Patient Assistance: People can access coupons and the patient assistance programs database with Patient Assistance. The service also offers information on the medication a person is intending to take, including side effects and interactions.

Pharmaceutical companies Some pharmaceutical companies offer sponsor assistance programs to help individuals with financial issues. They include the below. Novartis : Offers various patient assistance programs. People can pay up to $30 for a 30-day prescription drug with the co-pay assistance scheme, while those with limited finances may also receive free medications with the Patient Assistance Foundation program.

Offers various patient assistance programs. People can pay up to $30 for a 30-day prescription drug with the co-pay assistance scheme, while those with limited finances may also receive free medications with the Patient Assistance Foundation program. Pfizer : The Pfizer savings program does not include any membership fees. A person can access discounts of up to 75% on certain medications.

The Pfizer savings program does not include any membership fees. A person can access discounts of up to 75% on certain medications. Johnson & Johnson: Donates medications to those without insurance coverage.