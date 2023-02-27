Home Weather Where Did Winter Go?

Where Did Winter Go?

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Monday starts with patchy fog in much of South Florida.  Then the day features lots of hot sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Broward beaches.  Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring some early fog in western portions of the area.  Then look for plenty of hot sun and just a few clouds at times.  Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and a nice breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny again, but look for an increasing breeze in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, plenty of hot sun, and some clouds at times.  Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few locations could top the 90 degree mark.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

