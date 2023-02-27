Where Did Winter Go?

Monday starts with patchy fog in much of South Florida. Then the day features lots of hot sun and a few clouds on a warm breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Broward beaches. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will bring some early fog in western portions of the area. Then look for plenty of hot sun and just a few clouds at times. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and a nice breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny again, but look for an increasing breeze in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday’s forecast calls for windy conditions, plenty of hot sun, and some clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but a few locations could top the 90 degree mark.