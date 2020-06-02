When Should I Visit a Cosmetic Dentist?

A flawless smile can make a huge difference to the life of anyone that needs to interact with people on either a professional and social level – and even in this day and age of increased web-based communication that smiles is just as important as it was when everyone was interacting physically in the ‘real world’.

Unfortunately for many people, a flawless smile requires some work. Age, eating and drinking habits, normal wear, and tear and accidents can leave a person with a smile that is less than perfect. Fortunately today, these people have access to increasingly sophisticated cosmetic dentistry options that can restore their smile to perfection.

For those people who have stained teeth (which is common to those who consume coffee and tea, alcoholic beverages such as red wine or smoke) there are a number of options for whitening the teeth. A dentist can offer a chemical treatment that will restore the whiteness of the teeth to provide a dazzling smile.

Most treatments use a peroxide-based treatment that will be applied at the dentist’s offices using a mouthpiece that is designed to snugly fit the patient’s mouth and will usually take one or two sessions varying between one hour and two.

For those patients who have damaged teeth (cracks or other damage to the enamel), a cosmetic dentist can apply veneers using a dental adhesive. This approach can also be used to hide gaps between the teeth.

An alternative approach is bonding which uses a resin that covers chips, cracks, and other damage, as well as filling in gaps between the teeth. The resin is hardened using an ultraviolet or laser-based light. The dentists will then manually shape the result. This is also a great alternative to traditional silver or amalgam filling as it looks much more natural.

Plantation, Florida dentist Heidi Finkelstein says to get damaged teeth checked out right away before it gets even worse. It’s common for a chipped tooth to chip even more when not taken care of.

The more serious issue of tooth loss can today be dealt with effectively through the use of dental implants. The advantage of this approach is that it is low maintenance when compared to alternatives such as the fitting of dentures. Those who have dental implants can carry on with life as normal – only the usual standard approaches to oral hygiene need to be followed.

Other cosmetic dental procedures are today commonly available, such as bridges to replace missing teeth and the traditional dentures which may be cheaper to have fitted than other cosmetic approaches.

If you want to enjoy a flawless smile then consult with your dentist. They will be able to advise on the best options available and the costs involved. They will also be able to provide information on whether your medical insurance will cover part or all of the procedure.