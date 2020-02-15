What You Need to Know When Picking a Slot Machine

The online casino industry has been booming for more than two decades now. Most online casinos are offering hundreds or even thousands of games to their players.

The slots sections that most online casinos offer are quite impressive and offer some pretty cool features. The number of slot games is huge, so it could be a problem picking the most suitable one at times.

Here are some of the most important factors to consider when choosing the best slots, based on both your personal desires and objective analysis.

Return to Player or RTP

One of the main details you need to learn is the Return to Player or RTP of the slots. As the name suggests, this shows the amount of money the slot pays back. For example, a game with an RTP of 95% will return $0.95 for each dollar that was wagered.

The higher the percentage, the better from the player’s perspective. If your main goal is to make money by playing slots, you should always check the RPT of the games you are exploring.

The best options could go up to 97% and anything below 95% is not worth your time.

Volatility

The next factor is the volatility of the slot. It shows the nature of the title in terms of the frequency and the size of the prizes. Some games are designed to reward the players often and in small portions, while others hit rarely, but the profit is much bigger.

If you are looking for a more stable flow and regular prizes, you should pick a slot with low volatility. If you prefer waiting patiently for bigger rewards, go for one with high volatility.

The second route requires a more careful approach to money management, so make sure to have that in mind in your choice.

The best examples for volatile slots are games with progressive jackpots. Some of them can change your life in a heartbeat with prizes of several million.

Gameplay Mechanics

One of the most essential factors for your experience is related to the gameplay mechanics of the slot. Some titles come with complicated bonus rounds, various special symbols, and lots of mini-games. They are perfect for people who like a more dynamic gameplay.

Other slot machines provide a simplistic experience for more relaxed gaming sessions. There’s no right or wrong here, it all depends on your preferred playstyle.

Graphics

Similarly to the last point, the graphics can be different and they affect the whole experience. Some people prefer classic slots with bars, cherries, and other evergreen symbols and simple design.

Others are more into 3D slots or even Virtual Reality games that go the extra mile. They can be exciting, but too overwhelming for long gaming sessions.

If you don’t really know what you want, the best approach would be to try different options and see their pros and cons.

Conclusion

This guide should help you discover the best slots. If you want to be pragmatic about it, the RTP and volatility are the main factors to evaluate. If it’s mostly about having fun, the other characteristics are more important.