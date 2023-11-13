What To Think About When Gambling In Florida

Florida gambling is a bit of a confusing place to be. While gambling in many forms has been legal for years, not all gambling is available. Knowing what you can do and what to avoid is key if you want to gamble in a legal and fun way.

Of course, there are multiple offshore online gambling sites available to Floridians. These are all perfectly legal to join and offer a range of different betting options, including sports betting and casino games. However, it is always important to check out the gambling laws in Florida to ensure you’re staying safe and legal, as they have been changing a lot recently.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at what players in Florida should consider when choosing where to play online.

What types of gambling are legal?

For starters, we will take a quick look at the types of gambling that are available. Kicking things off, some pari-mutuel gambling such as horse racing and card rooms are legal within the state.

It’s also possible to enjoy casino gambling. However, this is only available in person and must take place at one of the Seminole Tribe or Miccosukee Tribe casinos found on each tribe’s land. There are fifteen of these casinos around the state. Outside of these casinos, games like slot machines and arcades are illegal. Within their grounds though, mobile sports betting can take place.

Lotteries and interstate games are also permitted. These include the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries. Finally, any gambling event such as bingo, raffles, or games of chance run by a charity or non-profit is also permitted.

Are you old enough?

Another major thing to consider when looking to gamble within Florida is whether you’re actually old enough. The legal age for gambling or betting in most forms is 21. If you’re underage, you won’t be able to access or partake in gambling. And, if you’re found out to be underage, you can have any bets canceled and winnings removed from you.

Offshore betting

As mentioned, it’s perfectly legal to bet at offshore online casinos. You do need to be over 21 in order to do this though. There are a wide array of different offshore casinos available to Floridians. However, not all of these casinos are created equal, which is why it’s so important to check out which site is the best by looking at various criteria.

Take a look at these specific criteria in order to choose a fun, secure place to bet.

Security and safety

The first thing to consider is the security of the casino. Though not licensed in Florida, offshore casinos should hold a license from the jurisdiction they operate from. Typically, this will include Curaçao, Gibraltar or even Malta. If there is no license listed on the site, then this is not a great place to play and should be avoided.

Having a license means that other important security criteria will be enforced. This includes SSL encryption software in place to prevent player data from being hacked or passed on to third parties. In addition to this, the casino will be required to use reputable payments and only offer games from trusted game providers to ensure fair gaming.

Finally, there should be safety features in place for players as well. This includes having responsible gambling protocols such as the option to set deposit limits or to self-exclude if it all gets too much. Failure to find these features on a site means this is not a place you should be playing at.

Games and sports

Once you’ve established that the betting site is safe and fair, the next thing to look at are the games and sports. For casinos, there should be a range of online casino games encompassing everything from slots to table games, live games and poker. There should be a variety of options within each of these categories.

For sportsbooks, there should be at least 20 different sports available. Ideally, these will include top US sports such as football, baseball, basketball and hockey. Within each sport, check to see what leagues and events are available. Essentially, you want to make sure that there are both domestic and international leagues on offer for more choice when placing bets.

Payment methods

Often overlooked, it’s also important to have access to a range of payment methods. There should be different options for both deposits and withdrawals, giving you plenty of choice when making a transaction. Ideally, having a range of fiat options coupled with cryptocurrency is the best way.

Transactions should be speedy, including withdrawals. And, if there are fees, these should be clearly and transparently displayed on the website. Better still, there won’t be any fees at all. Currency conversion fees should be considered too. As these are offshore casinos, it’s essential to check that USD is accepted. Otherwise, you might find yourself forking out extra after a transaction occurs.

Customer support

No matter how good a sportsbook or casino looks, it’s essential that there is a good customer support system in place. This should include a live chat function that’s available around the clock.

We prefer it to be manned by real people and have a response time of under five minutes so that you can get help whenever you need it. Failing that, it’s important that you make sure there is at least an email available and a strong FAQ or help section that you can visit if you’re unsure about something.

Gaming platform and interface

Finally, we also recommend that you consider the site’s platform as a whole. The interface should be intuitive and navigable, allowing you to find your way around the site with the greatest of ease. The betting site should also be mobile-compatible for both Android and iOS. Importantly, the best ones won’t just have a mobile browser available, but also a downloadable betting app offering the same features and functions as the main desktop site.

If you are planning on joining an offshore betting site, checking for these criteria is the best way forward if you want to have fun, but also stay safe online.