What To Look For In A Sports Betting Welcome Bonus

Betting on different sports is now simply a part of life. More and more sports fans want to experience a game even more intensively and therefore resort to a betting provider to place a bet on their favorite team or player.

In addition to the fun and excitement, which is often significantly higher by placing a bet, a sports bet can of course also produce a profit. Check out Oddspedia for the best bonus offers.

Many betting portals offer a new customer bonus, which brings the first deposit with a bonus credit to the betting account so that newcomers have a much higher starting capital to get an insight into the world of sports betting.

Experienced bettors can also take advantage of such an offer to place higher stakes right from the start, which increases the winnings, provided that the right event or team is tipped.

In cooperation with the comparison portal Wetten.com, we were able to determine that every bonus for newly registered bettors also comes with bonus conditions, which must first be implemented before a withdrawal can be requested in the customer area of the bookmaker. Since all bonus promotions have very different conditions, it is worth taking a look at the bonus comparison of the comparison portal to be able to find the right bonus for you.

We have also taken a look at the bonus conditions and want to show which conditions apply to new bettors of a betting portal when claiming a bonus.

Three different bonus conditions are imposed

A welcome bonus cannot be paid out immediately, as otherwise there would be no sports betting provider left at all. In order to be able to protect themselves from an immediate payout, betting portals impose various bonus conditions, which we have taken a closer look at.

The turnover condition specifies how often the bonus received must be used before the bonus credit can be cashed out. For example, if a 200 euro bonus is granted and the turnover condition states that this must be wagered 4 times, it requires a wager of 800 euros.

In connection with this condition, there is always a minimum quota. This indicates how high the odds of the betting slip must be so that the bet is deducted from the turnover requirement. If a bet is placed below the minimum odds, the wagered balance will not be counted towards the wagering requirement.

The third and last bonus condition is a time limit in which the bet must be made. Here, especially newcomers should keep a close eye on it in order to have enough time to plan their bets. During big events like a World or European Championship, of course, new games are made available in the betting offer every day, while the Bundesliga only takes place on weekends and you, therefore, need a reasonable period of time to be able to convert the bonus.

If the bonus cannot be wagered in the given period, a betting portal reserves the right to remove the bonus amount and all associated winnings from the account. Since this is usually a one-time offer from a bookmaker, the new customer bonus cannot be claimed again afterward.

Further conditions can be found in the bonus terms and conditions

In addition to the three important bonus conditions, some bookmakers make the bonus implementation more difficult by imposing further conditions. Certain betting options or sports are often excluded from a bonus for new customers so that placing a bet on these does not pay off, as the bonus credit is not converted.

For this very reason, newcomers and experienced bettors should always read the terms and conditions of the bonus offer in detail before claiming the bonus and internalize all conditions so that there is no surprise.