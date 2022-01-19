What To Know About Iron Deficiency Anemia And Aging

Medically reviewed by Chris Young, DNP, RN, NE-BC, NPD — Written by Jon Johnson

In this article, we discuss the prevalence of iron deficiency anemia in older adults and explain how to treat and manage the condition.

A person typically receives iron from their diet. However, a dietary deficiency or the body’s inability to use iron correctly can lead to iron deficiency anemia. This condition is common among older adults due to multiple contributing factors that can affect how the body gets or uses dietary iron.

The body uses iron in the production of red blood cells (RBCs), which transport oxygen around the body. Without sufficient iron, a person may not be able to produce enough healthy RBCs to satisfy the body’s needs. The result may be iron deficiency anemia , which can cause symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, and shortness of breath.

Iron deficiency anemia is a condition in which the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells due to a shortage of iron. It is common among older adults, with possible causes including nutritional deficiencies, blood loss, taking certain medications, and poor absorption.

Why does it often occur in older adults?

Iron deficiency anemia is relatively common in aging populations. Research from 2018 notes that depending on the population in question, 12–47% of older adults will develop some form of anemia.

Other evidence notes that anemia is most frequent in older age, potentially affecting about 17% of the population over the age of 65 years. Research also suggests that iron deficiency anemia, specifically, accounts for about one-third of anemia cases in older adults.

Although some cases of iron deficiency anemia may be mild, anemia in older adults can contribute to a number of adverse outcomes, including longer hospital stays and even mortality. As a result, doctors will work to diagnose and treat even mild cases of anemia.

Multiple underlying factors can play a role in iron deficiency anemia, more than one of which may contribute to a person’s diagnosis. These can include:

Dietary intake

Lower dietary intake of iron may cause symptoms if the body does not get enough iron to replenish healthy RBCs. People who follow certain diets, such as vegans, or those who do not consciously eat enough iron-rich foods may have an increased risk of anemia.

Other vitamin deficiencies

Even with a diet high in iron, a person lacking other important vitamins may still be at risk of developing iron deficiency anemia. Deficiencies in B vitamins — such as vitamin B12 or vitamin B9, which is also called folic acid or folate — are also quite common and may affect iron absorption.

Malabsorption

If the body cannot use iron properly — for example, due to a gastrointestinal disorder — even a high intake of iron may not be sufficient to balance iron levels. Health issues that affect iron absorption may, therefore, cause iron deficiency anemia as a secondary issue.

Low erythropoietin

Erythropoietin (EPO) is a hormone that the kidneys produce. EPO helps stimulate the production and repair of RBCs. Conditions that could affect EPO levels may also lead to iron deficiency anemia. These conditions include those affecting the kidneys and hormone-related disorders.

Bleeding

Bleeding may cause a person to lose enough healthy RBCs that they develop anemia. External bleeding may occur as the skin ages and becomes thinner, making cuts and scrapes more likely. These cuts and scrapes may also take longer to heal.

Conditions that cause internal bleeding, such as ulcers or issues in the stomach or intestines, may reduce the number of healthy RBCs in the body and lead to iron deficiency anemia. Trauma or injury can also sometimes cause hidden internal bleeding, leading to blood loss.

Some medications or combinations of medications may also increase the risk of internal bleeding, particularly with prolonged use. People in medical care who need regular testing may undergo very frequent blood draws, which could contribute to the issue.

Altogether, bleeding may be a contributing factor to RBC loss and anemia in many people. Research from 2018 notes that bleeding from medications and underlying conditions is the most frequent cause of iron deficiency anemia in older people.

Medications

Several medications can potentially alter the RBC count. Medications that affect the kidneys or hormones may cause imbalances in key compounds and impair the creation of RBCs.

Medications that affect digestive absorption may make it difficult for the body to process iron or other important vitamins, such as B vitamins. Some drugs, including chemotherapy drugs, can affect the bone marrow, which is responsible for making healthy RBCs. Combinations of some drugs may also have unknown effects that could alter how the body makes or uses RBCs.

It is advisable for people to check the possible side effects of a drug and discuss the possibility of a drug causing symptoms of iron deficiency anemia with a doctor.

H. pylori infection

Some infections may cause issues with how the body uses iron. Research from 2019 notes that Helicobacter pylori infections are common in aging populations, affecting up to 50% of those aged over 60 years. Complications from H. pylori infections can include anemia.

Chronic diseases

Chronic conditions may cause various issues in the body, potentially affecting RBCs or other systems involved in making or using RBCs. Some examples include:

ulcers

conditions in the intestines or stomach

cancers

liver disease

kidney disease

Doctors will consider possible underlying conditions when making a diagnosis.

Inflammatory conditions

Some conditions may cause chronic inflammation in the body. Depending on the type and area of the inflammation, it may interfere with bodily functions, such as making RBCs. Anyone with a chronic inflammatory condition or other issue leading to long lasting inflammation may wish to consider contacting a doctor to discuss their risk.